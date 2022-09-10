The following business licenses were issued between August 29 and September 2:
• Three A’s Properties, 6385 Old Highway 54, Philpot, Kentucky, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Broke Da Mouf BBQ, 1026 Jackson St., Owensboro, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Jorge Construction LLC, 809 East 4th St., Owensboro, Kentucky, new single-family housing construction
• Chosen Creations, 4726 Burstone Court, Owensboro, Kentucky, portrait photography studios
• Alicia’s Cleaning Service LLC, 3695 Saddle Bend, Owensboro, Kentucky, janitorial services
• Firehouse 29 BBQ & More LLC, 3205 Lewis Lane, Owensboro, Kentucky, mobile food services
• Evolution Accounting, 620 East 22nd St., Owensboro, Kentucky, offices of certified public accountants
• Alpha Source Inc., Milwaukee, Wisconsin, medical, dental and hospital equipment and supplies merchant wholesalers
• Protegis Intermediate Holdings LLC, Independence, Ohio, security systems services (except locksmiths)
• Top Notch Handyman LLC, Fordsville, Kentucky, residential remodelers
• Kurb Appeal Lawn Car, 1341 Bowie Trail, Apt. B, Owensboro, Kentucky, landscaping services
• 1st Choice Tree Service, 3750 Ralph Ave., Apt. 828, Owensboro, Kentucky, landscaping services
• El Toribios LLC, 3034 Highway 144, Owensboro, Kentucky, full-service restaurants
• Baize Remote Trailer Testers, 3309 Adams St., Owensboro, Kentucky, all other plastics product manufacturing
• Curve Worthy LLC, 2908 Tanglewood Drive, Owensboro, Kentucky, electronic shopping
• Unique Electric LLC, Alexandria, Tennessee, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Patricia Fitzgerald, 2630 Windsor Ave., Owensboro, Kentucky, all other traveler accommodation
• Ski Daddy’s, 518 Omega St., Owensboro, Kentucky, limited-service restaurants
• Viper Construction Services Inc., Centerville, Ohio, commercial and institutional building construction
• LP Commercial Holdings LLC, Henderson, Kentucky, lessors of other real estate property
• Mali Frederica LLC, Beverly Hills, California, other activities related to real estate
• Woodlawn & 1627 West 12th St. Apartment, Franklin, Tennessee, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Adrienne Sara Vallandingham, 2317 Cedar St., Owensboro, Kentucky, independent artists, writers and performers
• Bluegrass Accounting Firm LLC, 2641 Veach Road, Owensboro, Kentucky, other accounting services
• Morning Wood Fencing LLP, 2306 Ottawa Drive, Owensboro, Kentucky, specialty trade contractors
• Green Acres Egg Farm LLC, 6745 Foster Road, Philpot, Kentucky, chicken egg production
• Apollonia Propterties LLC, 3036 Waterside Way, Owensboro, Kentucky, lessors of other real estate property
• Mali Highway 54 LLC, Beverly Hills, California, other activities related to real estate
• Boss Beauty, 922 Triplett St., Owensboro, Kentucky, beauty salons
• Goins Heating & Air Conditioning, Graysville, Tennessee, plumbing, heating, and air-conditioning contractors
• Campbell Clay Company, 4921 Ridge Creek Road, Owensboro, Kentucky, jewelry stores
• Fossil Creek Construction LLC, White Bluff, Tennessee, roofing contractors
• Lake Cumberland Rheumatology PLLC, 3400 New Hartford Road, Owensboro, Kentucky, offices of physicians (except mental health specialists)
• Ben The Door Man, 175 Sands Drive, Lewisport, Kentucky, other building finishing contractors
