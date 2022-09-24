The following business licenses were issued from September 12 through September 16:
• JCW Properties LLC, 5475 Willowbrook Loop, Owensboro, lessors of residential buildings and dwellings
• Jammas LLC, Indianapolis, Indiana, industrial building construction
• Ford Farm’s, 6619 Foster Road, Philpot, lessors of other real estate property
• Herbert McCarty, Calhoun, Kentucky, lessors of nonresidential buildings (except miniwarehouses)
• Peak Transport Inc., Smithfield, Kentucky, couriers and express delivery services
• Blake Buck Anesthesia Services, Louisville, Kentucky, offices of all other miscellaneous health practitioners
• Jose A. Salazar, 418 Reid Road Lot 82, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• Xpress Electric, 5110 Essex Drive, Owensboro, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• JB Print Company, 9453 Herbert Road, Whitesville, all other personal services
• Alisa Nicole Dance Wear LLC, 115 West 2nd St., Owensboro, other clothing stores
• St. Matthews Electric LLC, Crestwood, Kentucky, electrical contractors and other wiring installation contractors
• Pure Power Solar LLC, Louisville, Kentucky, solar electric power generation
• Singer & Sons Insulation LLC, Hawesville, Kentucky, drywall and insulation contractors
• Abacus Digital, Riviera Beach, Florida, drywall and insulation contractors
• Fulks Electric Inc., Madisonville, Kentucky, drywall and insulation contractors
• H2G Commercial Solutions LLC, Sevierville, Tennessee, commercial and institutional building construction
• Advanced Spirits LLC, Houston, Texas, distilleries
