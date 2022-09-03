The following business licenses were issued between Aug. 22 and Aug. 26:
• Gryphon Environmental Inc., 838 Industrial Drive, Owensboro, professional, scientific, and technical services
• Clarence J. Quick Painting, 102 E. Warrick Drive, Owensboro, painting and wall covering contractors
• Hometown Mortgage Lenders, LLC, 6275 Valley Brook Trace, Utica, mortgage and nonmortgage loan brokers
• Acosta Employee Holdco, Jacksonville, Florida, new single-family housing construction (except for-sale builders)
• Mechanicsville Neighborhood Kitchen, 2700 West 9th St., Owensboro, full-service restaurants
• Big John’s Moving LLC, Owensboro, used household and office goods moving
• Southern Keeps and Gifts, Lewisport, used merchandise stores
• T.C.B. Custom Cabinets LLC, 2020 Robin Road, Owensboro, residential remodelers
• CUBA TILE EXPERTS LLC, 1217 Jackson St., residential remodelers
• United Distributors Inc., 5051 Frederica St. Ste. 7, Owensboro, tobacco store
