The following business licenses were issues this week:
Bobbie J. Crowe, 177 N. Dove Loop, Owensboro, legal services
Patrick Aung, 414 Catalina Dr., Owensboro, wheat farming
Sassafras, 601 Emory Dr., Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar
Ambrose Construction Inc., Haubstadt, Indiana, concrete contractors
Atlantic Lining Co. Inc., Eastampton, N.J. contractor
J & S Environmental Solutions, Ashland, Kentucky, emergency and relief services
Evolving Well, 3115 Commonwealth Ct. Ste. B6, Owensboro, miscellaneous health practitioners
Tway Tway, 2523 Krauss Ct., Owensboro, electronic shopping
The Fur Flipper Pet Spaw, LLC., 623 Hwy. 144, Owensboro, pet care services
Cane Customs, 9602 State Route 456, Owensboro, automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance
Art Lab Owensboro, 1722 A Sweeney St., Owensboro, graphic design services
ABC Contracting, 5 Quail Ridge Ct. Apt. A, Owensboro, finish carpentry contractors
Salem I.T. and Security, 2733 Trotters Ln., Owensboro, computer programming
F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co. Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, contractor
M & T Construction Services LLC, Granger, Indiana, single-family construction contractors
Rob’s Heating — A/C, Lewisport, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and a/c contractors
KOKO Wholesale Store, 629 Shelborn Dr., Owensboro, direct selling establishment
