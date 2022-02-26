The following business licenses were issues this week:

Bobbie J. Crowe, 177 N. Dove Loop, Owensboro, legal services

Patrick Aung, 414 Catalina Dr., Owensboro, wheat farming

Sassafras, 601 Emory Dr., Owensboro, snack and nonalcoholic beverage bar

Ambrose Construction Inc., Haubstadt, Indiana, concrete contractors

Atlantic Lining Co. Inc., Eastampton, N.J. contractor

J & S Environmental Solutions, Ashland, Kentucky, emergency and relief services

Evolving Well, 3115 Commonwealth Ct. Ste. B6, Owensboro, miscellaneous health practitioners

Tway Tway, 2523 Krauss Ct., Owensboro, electronic shopping

The Fur Flipper Pet Spaw, LLC., 623 Hwy. 144, Owensboro, pet care services

Cane Customs, 9602 State Route 456, Owensboro, automotive body, paint, and interior repair and maintenance

Art Lab Owensboro, 1722 A Sweeney St., Owensboro, graphic design services

ABC Contracting, 5 Quail Ridge Ct. Apt. A, Owensboro, finish carpentry contractors

Salem I.T. and Security, 2733 Trotters Ln., Owensboro, computer programming

F.A. Wilhelm Construction Co. Inc., Indianapolis, Indiana, contractor

M & T Construction Services LLC, Granger, Indiana, single-family construction contractors

Rob’s Heating — A/C, Lewisport, Kentucky, plumbing, heating, and a/c contractors

KOKO Wholesale Store, 629 Shelborn Dr., Owensboro, direct selling establishment

