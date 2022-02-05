The following business licenses were issued this week:

Environmental Cleaning Solutions, Evansville, residential remodelers

Instant Auto Sales, LLC, 624 W. 4th Street, Owensboro, used car dealers

Hinge Health Inc, San Francisco, home health care services

Rickard Consulting, LLC, 9964 Hall School Road, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services

Steve’s Electric, LLC, Paragould, Arkansas, electrical contractors

Minton Industrial, LLC, Evansville, waste collection

Cecil’s Creative Corner, 4829 Grandview Dr., Owensboro, graphic design

CK Enterprises, LLC, 2944 Chippewa Dr., Owensboro, landscaping services

Barnes Realty Group, LLC, 4404 Fairbaim Ct., Owensboro, real estate agents and brokers

Jonas Land Clearing & Excavation, Lewisport, site preparation contractors

Stantect Consulting Services Inc., Bellevue, Washington, engineering services

Hampton & Co Designs, 829 Griffith Ave., Owensboro

Auto Glass Shoppe, 4906 Windy Hollow Rd., Owensboro, automotive glass replacement

South Central Property Management, Bowling Green, residential property managers

DB’s Construction and Remodeling, LLC, 301 East 9th St. Apt 16, Owensboro, residential remodelers

OFFROAD OUTLAWZ, 147 Church St., Owensboro

Lexicon Consulting, LLC, 3540 Girl Scout Rd., Utica, employment placement agency

All American Home Improvement, LLC, Evansville, residential remodelers

3K Holdings, LLC, 2622 East Yellowstone Dr., Owensboro

Top Line Auto Sales, 1011 East 4th St., Owensboro, used car dealers

Aztec Roofing & Construction Service, Henderson, roofing contractors

FirmSine, 2622 East Yellowstone Dr., Owensboro, computer programing

Gadsook, Hawesville, commercial screen printing

Technology Resource Center of America, Denton, Texas, electrical contractors

Topflight Skate N Vape Shop, 1724 Sweeney St. Ste. B, Owensboro, tobacco store

Bluebelles Photography, LLC, 921 East Glenn Ct., Owensboro, photography studio

Avis Contracting, LLC, 5385 Meadow Run Dr., Owensboro, residential remodelers

Redeemed Heritage Farm, 8038 State Route 762, Philpot, fruit and vegetable market

RKRC Investments, LLC, 4254 Saddlebrooke Tr., Owensboro

Northside Tavern, 2210 West 2nd St., Owensboro, bar

National Salvage & Service Corporation, Clear Creek, Indiana, site preparation contractors

American Family Insurance Claims Service, Madison, Wisconsin, insurance agency

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.