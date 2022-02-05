The following business licenses were issued this week:
Environmental Cleaning Solutions, Evansville, residential remodelers
Instant Auto Sales, LLC, 624 W. 4th Street, Owensboro, used car dealers
Hinge Health Inc, San Francisco, home health care services
Rickard Consulting, LLC, 9964 Hall School Road, Owensboro, administrative management and general management consulting services
Steve’s Electric, LLC, Paragould, Arkansas, electrical contractors
Minton Industrial, LLC, Evansville, waste collection
Cecil’s Creative Corner, 4829 Grandview Dr., Owensboro, graphic design
CK Enterprises, LLC, 2944 Chippewa Dr., Owensboro, landscaping services
Barnes Realty Group, LLC, 4404 Fairbaim Ct., Owensboro, real estate agents and brokers
Jonas Land Clearing & Excavation, Lewisport, site preparation contractors
Stantect Consulting Services Inc., Bellevue, Washington, engineering services
Hampton & Co Designs, 829 Griffith Ave., Owensboro
Auto Glass Shoppe, 4906 Windy Hollow Rd., Owensboro, automotive glass replacement
South Central Property Management, Bowling Green, residential property managers
DB’s Construction and Remodeling, LLC, 301 East 9th St. Apt 16, Owensboro, residential remodelers
OFFROAD OUTLAWZ, 147 Church St., Owensboro
Lexicon Consulting, LLC, 3540 Girl Scout Rd., Utica, employment placement agency
All American Home Improvement, LLC, Evansville, residential remodelers
3K Holdings, LLC, 2622 East Yellowstone Dr., Owensboro
Top Line Auto Sales, 1011 East 4th St., Owensboro, used car dealers
Aztec Roofing & Construction Service, Henderson, roofing contractors
FirmSine, 2622 East Yellowstone Dr., Owensboro, computer programing
Gadsook, Hawesville, commercial screen printing
Technology Resource Center of America, Denton, Texas, electrical contractors
Topflight Skate N Vape Shop, 1724 Sweeney St. Ste. B, Owensboro, tobacco store
Bluebelles Photography, LLC, 921 East Glenn Ct., Owensboro, photography studio
Avis Contracting, LLC, 5385 Meadow Run Dr., Owensboro, residential remodelers
Redeemed Heritage Farm, 8038 State Route 762, Philpot, fruit and vegetable market
RKRC Investments, LLC, 4254 Saddlebrooke Tr., Owensboro
Northside Tavern, 2210 West 2nd St., Owensboro, bar
National Salvage & Service Corporation, Clear Creek, Indiana, site preparation contractors
American Family Insurance Claims Service, Madison, Wisconsin, insurance agency
