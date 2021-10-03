Byrne — Scheffer
Michelle Byrne and Jamie Scheffer, both of Owensboro, were married May 22, 2021, at the Owensboro Convention Center. Dr. Gregory Faulls, senior pastor at Bellevue Baptist Church, officiated the ceremony. They celebrated their honeymoon in Key West, Florida.
The bride’s parents are Mark and Catherine Byrne, and the groom’s mother is the late Heather Scheffer.
The maid of honor was Kate Douglas of Owensboro. The bridesmaids were Sarah Truman, Anna Key and Emilee Ward, all of Owensboro. The best man was Joel Scheffer of Owensboro. The groomsmen were Jarrod Ratliff, David Haynes and Will Clancy, all of Owensboro.
Michelle is a certified ophthalmic assistant and works in surgery scheduling at Physician’s Eye Center in Owensboro, and Jamie is the assistant general manager/finance director at Owensboro Convention Center in Owensboro.
