Camp 60th Anniversary

Robert E. Camp and Brenda Camp
Robert E. Camp and Brenda Camp, of Habit, recently celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. They were married April 27, 1963, at Providence Methodist Church in Philpot by the late Reverend Jack E. Keeney. The couple has a daughter, Natalie S. Camp, of Louisville.
They celebrated with a family dinner that was held at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, 2023, at Bethabara Baptist Church in Philpot. They are members of Bethabara Baptist Church.
