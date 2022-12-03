Hugh Cecil and Betty Igleheart Cecil
Hugh Cecil and Betty Igleheart Cecil, of Owensboro, are celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary. The couple was married Nov. 27, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated by the late Rev. Aloysious Powers, and attended by Paddy Settles and the late Bernard Cecil, both of Owensboro.
The couple had nine children, Mark (Letha) Cecil, Craig (Karen) Cecil, Chuck (Donna) Cecil, Gail (Randal) Murphy, Peggy (Bobby) Jackson, the late David Cecil, Beth (Sammy) Hall, and Philip (Beth) Cecil, all of Owensboro, and Clay (Peggy) Cecil of Arcadia, Florida. They are also proud to have 23 grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Both are retired from Medley Distillery/Glenmore Distillery and currently attend church at the Carmel Home, but they were members of St. Peter of Alcantara Catholic Church in Owensboro for over 60 years.
