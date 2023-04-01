Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Mar. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Devin Scott Keller, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, the amended charge of trafficking in marijuana, first offense, less than five pounds, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence, and wanton endangerment in the first offense. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, while in possession of a firearm was dismissed. These charges will run concurrently for a total of three years imprisonment, but consecutively with the sentences in another case for a total of eight years in the penitentiary.
Mar. 20 Session
Diversion
• Keely Nicole Creamer, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one and a half years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
Mar. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jordan Kwontez Shemwell, 27, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, fleeing or evading the police in the second degree, on foot, and criminal trespass in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of six years in the penitentiary for a total of seven combined years in the penitentiary across both cases.
Mar. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Aaron Jerome Foerster, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Amber Nichole Leigh Allen, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Jennifer Lee Keohane, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed. This sentence has been diverted for one year.
Mar. 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Samantha Lynn Condor, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to/or improper signal. She received a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Trenton Lee Ralph, 31, of the 10000 block of Highway 764, Whitesville, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, obstructing governmental operations, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and menacing. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving one day and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Kennetheus Kye Kym Whitley, II, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. He was given credit for already serving 12 months in county jail.
Mar. 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeffrey S. Young, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit strangulation in the first degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree was dismissed. He served a total of 365 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• David L. Simonds, 33, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Mar. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Steven Cody Frey, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of six years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary for these charges which will run consecutively with the sentence in the previous case for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
Mar. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Dennis Ray Aull, Jr., 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for five years in the penitentiary.
• William P. Dougherty, 48, of the 4200 block of Sunset Avenue, Louisville, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of burglary in the first degree was dismissed. He was given credit for having served three days and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Mar. 20 Session
Final Sentencing
Sean Thomas Harvey, 42, pl • eaded guilty via an Alford plea to theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree second offense meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, failure to produce an insurance card, and disregarding a stop sign and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Mackenzie Paige Winters, 31, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Dustin Paul Benoit, 39, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of meth and received a sentence of seven years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Both cases have been probated for a total of four years.
• Nicholas Edward Nies, 28, pleaded guilty to bail jumping and received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for four years.
Mar. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rake Nowell Rodgers, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine and theft of unlawful taking, shoplifting, valued at under $500. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Ian Anthony Neether, 42, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking from a vehicle, valued at greater than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for two years.
Mar. 27 Session
Diversion
• Dyphia D. Ashley, 67, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.