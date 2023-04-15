Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
March 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kahlil Stone Madrid, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery in the second degree and the amended charge of burglary in the second degree and received a sentence of 10 years in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, less than $1,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these charges will run consecutively for a total of 11 years in the penitentiary.
April 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• David James Wilson, 65, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and failure to or improper signal. He received a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary for these charges which will run consecutively with the charges in the previous case for a total of six years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for two years.
• Lucas Alan Robertson, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
April 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Dewey Junior Bush, 52, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft of identity of another without consent, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property, valued at less than $500, and possession of marijuana. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Jared Davis Carter, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Brittany Marie Johnson, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, hallucinogen, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for one year.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
April 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason Matthew Baker, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to maintain insurance, and no or expired registration places and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. These sentences have been probated for a period of two years.
April 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Whitney Beth Raymer, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, hydrocodone, and public intoxication. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
