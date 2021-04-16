Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
March 25 session
Final sentencing
• Isaac Ozeal McKenzie, 41, of the 800 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of third-degree burglary; theft by unlawful taking or disposition (all others) under $500; and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
March 30 session
Final sentencing
• Destiny Faith Goatee, 36, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal trespass; first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison. A charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
• Johnathon DeWayne Norris, 28, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue, pleaded guilty to third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Delila C. Foley, 36, of Columbia, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal attempt escape. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 20 days served.
April 1 session
Dismissal
• The indictment of second-degree burglary against Juwan Markel Farmer, 23, of the 2500 block of Strickland Drive Loop, was dismissed without prejudice.
April 2 session
Final sentencing
• Ryan C. Lloyd,
43, of the 600 block of
Hill Avenue, pleaded guilty to 20 counts of an amended charge of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor; and three counts of voyeurism. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and must register as a lifetime sex offender.
• Jeremy David White, 43, of the 1600 block of Cokesbury Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• James Javonte Crite, 48, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Diversion
• Noah Anthony Leach, 20, of the 1200 block of St. Ann Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of receiving stolen property, valued at less than $10,000; transfer of motor vehicle without bill of sale; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted five years.
April 6 session
Final sentencing
• Dottie Marie Hill, 55, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth); an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a defaced firearm; possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. She was sentenced to six years in prison.
• Sara Beth Willyard, 42, of the 400 block of Cedar Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at less than $10,000. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
Diversion
• Murray Dean Estes, 62, of the 5100 block of Old Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
April 7 session
Diversion
• Cody Smith Renfrow, 22, of the 900 block of Dixiana Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
April 8 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Adam DeWeese, 36, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
April 12 session
Diversion
• Jennifer Tiffany Dickson, 39, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
