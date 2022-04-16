Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jacob T. Wilkinson, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth) was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, credited with time served, and the balance of his sentence was suspended for two years.
April 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Louie Gene Smith, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to maintain insurance, possession of marijuana, and improper registration plates. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with time spent in custody, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
• Jeremy Daniel Matthis, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences will run concurrently for one year total in the penitentiary. He was credited with time spent in custody, and sentenced alternatively to 12 months in county jail, probated for three years.
Diversion
• Rose E. Rorer, 53, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $10,000 and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. The sentence was diverted for two years, and she must pay restitution.
• April L. Edwards, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary, diverted two years.
April 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joseph Michael Crowe, 25, pleaded guilty to charges in two separate cases that included two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, prescription of a controlled substance not in original container, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty pursuant to an N.C. v. Alford plea to tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication. In this case, he was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, and his sentence will run consecutively with the other cases for a total of three years in the penitentiary. He was credited with his time spent in custody and the balance was probated for three years.
• Tyreesha Christia Phelps, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, first offense, which was amended from theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000. She was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, credited with two days already served, and the balance was suspended for one year upon meeting specific conditions.
April 13 Session
• Keegan T. Karney, 20, of Dalton St., pleaded guilty to the charges of public intoxication under a controlled substance (excluding alcohol) and carrying a concealed deadly weapon, and the amended charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. His sentences will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in county jail. He was credited with serving four days, and the balance of the sentence was suspended for two years.
April 14 Session
• James Robert Shanks, 43, pleaded guilty to charges in two separate cases, including possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to/or improper signal, and the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of meth. He was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary for the amended charge and one year for the other charges. Those sentences will run consecutively for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
