Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
March 29 session
Dismissal
• The indictment of first-degree bail jumping against Tyrus De’Mond Acton, 22, of the 2900 block of Baybrook Street, was dismissed.
April 7 session
Final sentencing
• Ricky Allen Ovington, 37, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property valued at over $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years and must pay $11,087 in restitution.
April 14 session
Final sentencing
• Autumn Nicole Payne, 28, of the 3700 block of New Hartford Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree wanton endangerment; tampering with physical evidence; three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); second-degree possession of a controlled substance (amphetamine); third-degree possession of a controlled substance (alprazolam); three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to four years in prison, probated three years.
• Brian Scott Quinn, 35, of the 2600 block of West Fifth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping; two counts of receiving stolen property; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; giving officer false identifying information; and first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to nine years in prison, probated three years.
April 15 session
Final sentencing
• Arvin Cruite, 57, homeless, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years with an alternative sentence of 12 months in jail.
• Christopher Lamont Hayden, 38, of the 800 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a control substance (less than 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to five years in prison.
April 16 session
Diversion
• Seth Bryant Garrard, 21, of the 500 block of Griffith Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment; second-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
April 20 session
Final sentencing
• Everett Wayne Smith, 31, of the 1100 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree bail jumping. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
