Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Lee Mays, 33, pleaded guilty to charges in three cases. Those charges include receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, operating on a suspended license or revoked operator’s license, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), and theft by unlawful taking, auto, valued under $10,000. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary for each charge except for operating on a suspended license or revoked operator’s license for which he received a 90-day sentence. These sentences will run consecutively for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
April 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Allen Tyson, 29, pleaded guilty to charges in two cases. In the first case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substant in the first degree, second offense (meth) and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, possession of synthetic drugs and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail, criminal trespassing in the second degree and received a sentence of 90 days in county jail, and a charge of criminal trespassing in the third degree was dismissed. In the second case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. All of the sentences will run concurrently and he was credited with the time spent in custody before his sentencing, and the balance of his sentence will be probated for three years.
• Anthony Joseph Melidona, 40, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and received a sentence of 30 days in county jail. He was credited with serving ten days, and the balance of his sentence was suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Anthony Joseph Melidona, 40, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary, diverted for two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kujali Jermaine Brown, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary.
April 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Johnny Ray Hatfield, 44, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, operating a vehicle with an expired license, no registration, and improper equipment. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment, credited with the time he has already served prior to sentence, and given three years of probation for the balance of his sentence.
April 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathan S. Kyle, 41, pleaded guilty to assault under extreme emotional disturbance and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary and to criminal trespassing in the first degree and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of five years imprisonment. He was credited with time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
• Matthew David Whitaker, 37, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, violation of an EPO/DVO, and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment. He was credited with time spent in custody before sentencing, and the balance of his sentence is probated for four years.
• Matthew Allen Skimmerhorn, 57, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in the third degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment. He was given credit for the time spent in custody before sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years or until his restitution is paid.
April 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Troy Shane Lyons, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense (meth), resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
• Steven A. Case, 35, of McCamish Road, Philpot, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal mischief in the second degree, which was amended from arson in the second degree. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, and given credit for serving 96 days. The balance of his sentence will be probated for two years.
