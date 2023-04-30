Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
April 14 Session
Final Sentencing
Zachary Thomas Everly, 36, of the 1100 block of East 17th Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with having already served 12 months.
April 17 Session
Final Sentencing
Marcus Veeshawn Fitzgerald, 32, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued under $10,000 and no operator’s or moped license. In another case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading the police in the first degree on foot, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto valued at less than $10,000, failure to illuminate headlights, failure to or an improper signal, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment between the two cases, which has been probated for two years.
Courtney Jean Mayer, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, amphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence, second offense, and possession of marijuana. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
April 20 Session
Final Sentencing
Stephen Wayne Tindle, 43, pleaded guilty to public intoxication of a controlled substance and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
April 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Roger Lee Hodgson, 30, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree and criminal trespass in the second degree. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Joe Darrell Brown, 62, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and failure to produce an insurance card. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Seth Bruner, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and fleeing or evading police in the second degree on foot. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.