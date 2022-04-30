Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
April 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Aaron J. Reed, 41, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at under $10,000. He was sentenced to two years, probated for two years. He also has to pay restitution in the amount of $7,500.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
April 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terry Ray Baughn Jr., 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary, diverted one year. In a separate arrangement, he pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, and was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail. He was credited with three days already served and the balance of this sentence was probated for one year.
April 26 Session
• Daniel Ray Henson, 22, pleaded guilty to the charge of burglary in the second degree and received a sentence of six years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for four years.
• Corrina M. Trevino, 43, pleaded guilty to charges in four cases. Those charges include possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance first degree, first offense (meth) while in the possession of a firearm, fraudulent use of a credit card under $10,000, and six counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. She was sentenced to a total of seven years imprisonment, one year imprisonment, and one year imprisonment for each count of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. These sentences will run concurrently for a total of seven years in the penitentiary, credited with the time spent before sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for four years.
April 25 Session
• Logan Wayne Husk, 21, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary and assault in the fourth degree (domestic violence) and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail. Those sentences will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, credited with the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing.
April 21 Session
• Tyler Mason Miller, 28, pleaded guilty to assault in the first degree, extreme emotional disturbance. He was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary, probated for two years, and credited with time spent prior to sentencing.
• Casey Cordero Allen, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary and indecent exposure in the first degree and received a sentence of 90 days in county jail. Sentences will run concurrently for a total of five years imprisonment, probated for four years, and given credit for the time he served before sentencing.
• Johnny Franklin Harrison, 46, pleaded guilty to the charge of theft by unlawful disposition, shoplifting valued at $500 or more. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, credited with already serving 16 days, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
