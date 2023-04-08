Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
March 29 Session
Final Sentencing
Casey R. Polston, 22, pleaded guilty to theft by deception valued at less than $10,000. The charge of unlawful access to a computer in the first degree was dismissed. She received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary that has been probated for three years provided she pays restitution and has no contact with the victim or Once Upon a Child.
March 30 Session
Final Sentencing
Juwan A. Cotton, 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree and the amended charge of robbery in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
Frances Edward Wilkins, 36, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, tampering with physical evidence, and three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. The charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed. He received a total sentence of six years in the penitentiary.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
March 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Tiffany Dawn Rosado, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to illuminate headlights and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Matthew Braden McFarland, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences for all of these charges will be probated for two years.
March 20 Session
Final Sentencing
Nicholas Edward Nies, 28, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than 10 DU opiates, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of five years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of three years imprisonment. These sentences have been probated for four years.
Brady Joe Hill, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for one year.
Richard Dale Martin, 43, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, the amended charge of failure to produce an insurance card, and no or expired registration plate and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Brian Keith Nugent, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
March 30 Session
Final Sentencing
Leslie Ray Brown, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for all of these cases have been probated for two years.
Dewey Eugene Wilhite, 36, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of nine years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and fraudulent use of a credit card and received a sentence of five years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, less than 20 DU, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to or improper signal and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition an automobile valued at over $10,000 but less than $1,000,000, fraudulent use of a credit card, over $1,000, but less than $10,000, and theft by unlawful taking, contents from a motor vehicle valued at less than $1,000 and received a sentence of five years imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile valued at over $10,000, but less than $1,000,000 and received a sentence of five years imprisonment. He will serve a total of five years imprisonment across all of the cases.
