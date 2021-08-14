Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 4 session
Diversion
• Destinee Mae Wilhite, 24, of the 800 block of Oglesby Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Aug. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Tristan Ezri Rideout, 22, of the 1400 block of Sullivan Loop, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years in prison. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana were dismissed.
• Viva Dawn Boling, 45, of Louisville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of identity; and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to six years in prison.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
July 30 session
Final sentencing
• Allen S. Joiner, 38, of Hartford, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated three years.
Aug. 5 session
Diversion
• Dorothy Ann Horne Brooks, 34, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); an amended charge of second-degree possession of a controlled substance; an amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia; an amended charge of possession of marijuana; and receiving stolen property (firearm). She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Aug. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Randall Leon Vansickle, 46, of the 900 block of East Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree sexual abuse. He was sentenced to five years in prison and must register as a sex offender for 20 years. The charges of second-degree sodomy and two counts of first-degree sexual abuse were dismissed.
• Haley Jean Baize, 27, of the 9700 block of Kentucky 662, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; giving officer false identifying information; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated four years.
Aug. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Barry Barnett Wilson, 64, of the 1200 block of West Wayside Drive, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of public intoxication; and second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot). He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated four years.
• Jacklyn Renee Jackson, 23, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree promoting contraband. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated four years.
