Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Aug. 12 session
Final sentencing
• Achilles Moorman, 40, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Aug. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Jessica Dillon, 30, of the 300 block of Kentucky 1554, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree disorderly conduct. She was sentenced to 90 days in jail, suspended two years.
Aug. 16 session
Dismissal
• The indictments of trafficking of marijuana (more than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds); tampering with physical evidence; unlawful transaction with a minor; and possession of drug paraphernalia against Demoreal K. Killbrew, 23, of the 700 block of Sycamore Street, were dismissed without prejudice.
Aug. 17 session
Final sentencing
• Robert Christopher Hines, 48, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree burglary; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; possession of marijuana; and two counts of public intoxication. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
Aug. 19 session
Final sentencing
• Lawrence Dewayne Dowell, 47, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), valued at less than $500. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 143 days served, suspended two years.
Aug. 20 session
Diversion
• Wayne L. Chatman, 46, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Aug. 23 session
Diversion
• Jonathan Luke Willis, 26, of the 6700 block of Thoma Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Aug. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Dustin Wayne Croxton, 27, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (shoplifting), valued under $500; and two counts of an amended charge of deception, valued under $500, including cold checks. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited with 90 days served, probated two years. The two counts of theft of identity of another without consent were dismissed.
• Taylor Ryan Lambert, 19, of the 1000 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
Diversion
• Logan Tyler Boatman, 30, of Fordsville, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified). He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted one year.
Aug. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Cynthia Faith Irvin, 57, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of fourth-degree domestic violence, minor injury. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 51 days served, suspended two years.
• Cal Anthony Bigbee, 59, of the 400 block of Poindexter Street, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful disposition (shoplifting), valued under $10,000; and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was sentenced to one year in prison. He also pleaded guilty to additional charges of an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, valued at less than $1,000; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 47 days served, suspended two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
Aug. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Daniel Cosmos Jones, 34, unknown address, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by deception, valued at less than $10,000, including cold checks. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated one year.
• Jessica P. Ratliff, 42, of the 1200 block of Maple Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated two years and must pay $200 in restitution.
Aug. 18 session
Final sentencing
• Michael David Cuddy Jr., 35, of the 300 block of Industrial Drive, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, aggravating circumstance. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with seven days served, probated two years.
• Steven Dewayne Renfrow, 49, of the 1200 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); third-degree criminal trespassing; resisting arrest; and public intoxication. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Brandon Wayne Miller, 37, of the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Aug. 26 session
Final sentencing
• Megan Lashay Cook, 23, of the 600 block of Alpha Street, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, valued over $500 but under $10,000; theft of identity of another without consent; and receiving stolen property, valued under $500. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years and must pay $335 in restitution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.