Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Aug. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Teddy Jay Brown, 46, pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in the third degree and six counts of criminal mischief in the third degree. He was sentenced to 4 years in the penitentiary for the two counts of burglary which will be served concurrently with the counts of criminal mischief for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ariana G. Rowan, 19, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than four grams of cocaine, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting arrest. She was sentenced to a total of six years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Aug. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Larry Nichols Lawson, 33, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, firearm, excessive windshield window tinting, failure to or an improper signal violation, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
• Brendan Michael Wayne Davis, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and fleeing or evading the police in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Pete Paris, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for three years in the penitentiary, which has been diverted for three years.
Aug. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michael Wayne Hamilton, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce an insurance card, and no or expired registration plates. The charge of no or expired registration receipt was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Jewell Sands, 31, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, the amended charge of license to be in possession, violation, no registration plate, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of six years in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Aug. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ashton Lee Jewell, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of marijuana, the amended charge of failure to produce an insurance card, no motorcycle operator’s license, disregarding traffic control device, traffic light, and no registration plates. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 45 days in the county jail. He was credited with already serving four days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• James Christopher Morton, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Patrick Harold Howard, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases have been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Greg Allen Rafferty, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Aug. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Perry L. Blevins, 48, of the 2100 block of Churchill Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at less than $1,000 and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving seven days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Curtis Glenn Jones, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine was dismissed. He was credited with already service 53 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for one year.
Diversion
• Paul Gene Wright, 58, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Two additional charges were dismissed with prejudice. The sentence for these charges will run concurrently with the sentence in another case involving the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
