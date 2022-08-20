Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Steven Scott Hargrove, 42, pleaded guilty to promoting human trafficking, two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the first degree, illegal sexual act, victim less than 16 years of age, and ten counts of possession of a matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 15 years in the penitentiary.
August 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brendan Michael Wayne Davis, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. He was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary.
August 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chris Buchanan, 57, of Broadview, Illinois, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree. The charges of sexual abuse in the first degree, sodomy in the second degree, sexual abuse in the first degree, and sodomy in the second degree were dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail, given credit for having served 47 days, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
August 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Josh Lewis Dawson, 35, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one and a half years in the penitentiary.
August 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Donna Demerise McKenzie, 51, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. She was given credit for serving 300 days and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for two years.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
August 11 Session
Final Sentencing
James Thomas Paris, 41, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, bail jumping in the first degree, and promoting contraband in the first degree. He was sentenced to a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Richard Edward Fulkerson, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for one year.
August 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cortney Michelle Daugherty, 35, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree. In another case, she pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, six counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, theft of identity, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to a total of five years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
August 17 Session
Final Sentencing
Marissa Faye Devins, 31, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to two counts of assault in the third degree. She was sentenced to a total of three years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Diversion
• Scotty Wright, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury, terroristic threatening in the third degree, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and alcohol intoxication in a public place. The sentences will run concurrently with each other for a total of five years in the penitentiary. This sentence shall be diverted for a period of two years.
