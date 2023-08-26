Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Aug. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Bradley James Acton, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, resisting arrest, and fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentences for all three cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of eight years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Dana Lee Bishop, Jr., 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to produce an insurance card. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, and improper equipment. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joshua Royce Zwanzig, 25, pleaded guilty with an N.C. v. Alford plea to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and speeding more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Brandy Jo Dewitt, 43, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, and no registration plates on vehicle violation. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years which will be diverted for a period of two years.
• Anthony Lee Boils, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
Aug. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jesse Michael Wright, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespass in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary. The sentences in both cases will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Steven Dewayne Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Ivan Ernest Garrison, Jr., 67, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Aug. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ah Du La, 25, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an automobile valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Audra Lee Mayfield, 24, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000 and left by unlawful taking or disposition from a building. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and giving an officer false identifying information were dismissed. She received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will run concurrently with the sentence in the previous case for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Aug. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jose Rodrigo Santillan-Sandoval, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Mykel Demoshia Smith, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, instructional permit violation, reckless driving, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathan Edward Noffsinger, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, and disregarding traffic control device. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Cassidy Elisabeth Engleman, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Richard Todd Payne, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, rear license plate not illuminated, and no registration plates and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.