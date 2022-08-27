Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
August 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Travis ONeal Green, 41, of the 1600 block of West 4th Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of attempted criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for serving 46 days and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
August 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Andrew Blake Tate, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and was sentenced to five years imprisonment. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
• Jarad Wayne Howard, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, while in possession of a firearm, the amended charge of possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and driving on a DUI suspended license first offense. He was also sentenced to one-year imprisonment for charges including possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense in another case. He was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment between both cases, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Chance Michael Allen, 24, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, operating on a suspended or revoked license, and no or expired registration plates. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment.
• Loni Rose Kelley, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment.
August 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Byron Eugene Rightmyer, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, driving while on a DUI suspended license, first offense, driving with one headlight, driving while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense within ten years, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of marijuana, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to a total of six years imprisonment across all charges, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for four years.
August 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Corey Lee Lanham, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, giving an officer false identifying information, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, the amended charge of driving on a suspended license, failure to or improper signal, one headlight, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, greater than or equal to two grams of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of ten years imprisonment across all of the charges, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for four years.
• Michael Wayne Cronin Jr., 26, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance under $10,000. He was given a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for four years.
• Kenneth Dale Bishop, 46, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense and operating on a suspended or revoked license. He was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment.
