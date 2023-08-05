Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Paul Garner Stephens, 53, had the charge of possession of a controlled substance, LSD, in the first degree, first offense dismissed without prejudice. In another case, he had the charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine dismissed without prejudice.
Aug. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Gregory Don Ballard, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, credited with serving 25 days, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for one year.
• Christopher Steven Light, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Jamal E. Walton, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery in the second degree and assault in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Christal Lynn Etienne, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
Aug. 3 Session
Diversion
• Richard Lynn Yeckering, 68, pleaded guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary to run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for five years.
Final Sentencing
• Tina D. Harden, 39, of the 2000 block of Cullen Avenue in Owensboro, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, endangering the welfare of a minor, cruelty to animals in the second degree, and resisting arrest. The charges of terroristic threatening in the third degree, obstructing governmental operations, and menacing were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail, credited with already serving 83 days, and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Nathan Lynn Hope, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chase Taylor Sandefur, 33, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
Aug. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Freida Darlene Johnson, 56, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences for these cases have been probated for one year.
Aug. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Maria Carol Bosley, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. These sentences have been probated for two years.
• Marla Lynn Huff, 32, had two counts of trafficking in a controlled substance, first offenses greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine dismissed.
• Cathy Diane Alford, 66, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for one year.
Diversion
• Christopher Mark Stewart, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Three other charges were dismissed without prejudice. This sentence will be diverted for one year.
• John B. Campbell, 44, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Aug. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Ryan Kanipe, 54, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of two counts of burglary in the third degree. In several other cases, he pleaded guilty to three counts of the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, theft of mail matter, theft by unlawful taking of less than $500, possession of stolen mail matter, and two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He will serve a total of 15 years in the penitentiary between all of the cases and charges.
