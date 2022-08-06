Div. 1 Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terri Lee Thorp, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, first offense. The sentences for those charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total of six years in the penitentiary. She was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
July 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Robert Aaron Eberle, 44, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at less than $10,000, fleeing or evading the police in the first degree, motor vehicle, wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of burglary tools, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, criminal mischief in the second degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and speeding over 25 MPH over the speed limit. He was sentenced to a total of six years in the penitentiary and a $35 fine.
• Marvin Ray Sanders, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and giving an officer false identifying information. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Joshua Lee Powell, 36, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree, trafficking in synthetic drugs first offense, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and trafficking in synthetic drugs first offense. He received a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Jacob Allen Haley, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Earl Ray Cook, Jr., 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the third degree, police or probation officer and fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
July 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ry Jacob Riney, 28, of the 3000 block of Rudy Martin Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence which was amended from strangulation in the first degree. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, given credit for already serving 14 days, and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• William Joseph Bickett, 59, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
August 3 Session
Diversion
• Christian Dalton West, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of promoting contraband in the first degree and six counts of promoting contraband in the second degree. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total combined sentence of five years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been diverted for five years.
Div. 2 Judge Lisa Payne Jones
August 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Andrew Michael Gilliam, 22, of the 2700 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree domestic violence, minor injury. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in county jail, given credit for 10 days already served, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
