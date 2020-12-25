Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Dec. 11 session
Final sentencing
• Thomas Lee Autrey, 66, of the 2900 block of Yale Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth). He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years. The charges of tampering with physical evidence and license to be in possession were dismissed.
• Bryan Lee Shaffer, 59, of the 3200 block of East Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to third-degree escape. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail, credited with 52 days served, suspended one year.
Diversion
• Tyler M. Mayes, 27, of the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, greater than 8 ounces but less than 5 pounds; and third-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
Dec. 15 session
Final sentencing
• Andrew Riley Owen, 27, of the 700 block of Stone Street, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth; an amended charge of trafficking of marijuana; two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (morphine sulphate); and theft of identity of another. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
• Skyler Samuel Sheppard, 22, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units (Percocet); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 10 dosage units (opiates); third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 20 dosage units (drug unspecified); two counts of second-degree fleeing or evading police, on foot; third-degree criminal trespassing; two counts of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon; third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm, less than 20 dosage units (Alprazolam); and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 13 years in prison.
Dec. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Marie Angela Gullett, 45, of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; theft by unlawful taking valued under $500; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Gary Wayne Johnson, 61, of the 3500 block of Legacy Run, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment; two counts of first-degree criminal mischief; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence; and fourth-degree assault, domestic violence. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Sara Evans Knight, 44, of the 1500 block of West Fifth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated two years.
Dec. 17 session
• Cody Dean Patton, 25, unknown address, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years.
Dec. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Tara Michelle Goodman, 45, of the 800 block of Poindexter Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); theft of motor vehicle registration plate or renewal decal; possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to register or transfer a motor vehicle. She was sentenced to one year in prison.
Dec. 22 session
Final sentencing
• Brandon June Piper, 33, of the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition (from building) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; and fraudulent use of a credit card valued under $500. He was sentenced to one year in prison and must pay $1,850 in restitution.
• Amanda Sue Caldwell, 35, of the 2000 block of Lancaster Avenue, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 140 days served, suspended for two years.
Dec. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Lamarwin Jamal Crite, 33, of the 2300 block of West Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (heroin); tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of synthetic drugs. He was sentenced to six years in prison and three years of probation with an alternative sentence of serving 12 months in jail.
