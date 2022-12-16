Div. I Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Sept. 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Elliot Caudill, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at less than $1,000 and was given a sentence of 12 months in the county jail, given credit for already serving 28 days, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Nov. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Lisa Sparks, 57, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton neglect of an adult and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for five years.
Nov. 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Trent Aaron Knight, 37, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and harassment with no physical contact. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections which will be probated for five years.
Nov. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kaitlyn Janel Kuykendall, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for one year, but consecutively with the sentences in another case for a total of two years in the penitentiary. She was credited for the time she spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence has been probated for five years.
• Michael Scott Mays, 51, pleaded guilty to resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and public intoxication. The charge of assault in the third degree, police or probation officer was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail and given credit for having served seven days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Nov. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Keisha Dawn Johnson, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The sentence will run concurrently with the sentence in another case for a total sentence of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. She was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Nov. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• John Edward Jones, 51, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary.
Nov. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jason David Clements, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Nov. 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brody Scott Evans, 25, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. The charge of burglary in the first degree was dismissed. He was given credit with serving 25 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Jonathan Lee O’Bryan, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and was given a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and alcohol intoxication were dismissed. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Lee Davis, 68, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, carfentanyl or fentanyl derivatives and received a sentence of seven years in the penitentiary. This sentence will run concurrently with the sentence in another case for a total of seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Dec. 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ryan Richard Allen, 34, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, third or greater offense within the last five years and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary which will run consecutively with a sentence in another case for four years total. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
• Michael Eugene Dudgeon, 52, had the charge of fleeing or evading police in the first degree in a motor vehicle dismissed without prejudice.
(Div. I Judge Thomas O. Castlen)
• Hector Manuel Sheriff, 50, of the 1700 block Lock Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and was given a sentence of 12 months in the county jail which has been probated for two years.
Jeffery Tyler Ferguson, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and concurrently with the sentence in another case for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Diversion
Jennifer Leigh Riggs, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed with prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
Ronald Arlin Glass, 28, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Adam Dale Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance. The charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no or expired registration plate were dismissed without prejudice. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Margie Kailyn Tate, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Joshua J. Swanagan, 41, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, no visible injury and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. He was credited with serving 365 days, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
Cynthia Renee Marsh, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. This sentence shall be diverted for two years.
Nickie Nichole Greenwell, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree was dismissed without prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Nov. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
Norman Keith Clark, 56, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a legend drug, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to a total of four years imprisonment.
Nov. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
William Dallas Beard, 22, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, resisting arrest, operating with an expired operating license, reckless driving, no registration plate, and no registration receipt. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment.
Nov. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
Harvey Gilliam, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and alcohol intoxication, first or second offense. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Nov. 30 Session
Final Sentencing
Rebecca Jean Hindman, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
Dec. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
Jerrod Terrel Eleazer, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault under extreme emotional disturbance. He received a sentence of four years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
Mauricio Munoz-Velasquez, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, promoting contraband in the first degree, and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Kennith Alexander Caudill, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
David Andrew Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense meth, theft by unlawful taking, auto, greater than $500, but less than $10,000, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, and receiving stolen property greater than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment.
