Div. I Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Dec. 2 Session
• Hector Manuel Sheriff, 50, of the 1700 block Lock Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree and was given a sentence of 12 months in the county jail which has been probated for two years.
• Jeffery Tyler Ferguson, 29, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections, and concurrently with the sentence in another case for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Diversion
• Jennifer Leigh Riggs, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed with prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ronald Arlin Glass, 28, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
• Adam Dale Wilson, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance. The charges of operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no or expired registration plate were dismissed without prejudice. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Margie Kailyn Tate, 19, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Joshua J. Swanagan, 41, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, no visible injury and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. He was credited with serving 365 days, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Cynthia Renee Marsh, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. This sentence shall be diverted for two years.
• Nickie Nichole Greenwell, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the first degree was dismissed without prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Nov. 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Norman Keith Clark, 56, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, illegal possession of a legend drug, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to a total of four years imprisonment.
Nov. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• William Dallas Beard, 22, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, resisting arrest, operating with an expired operating license, reckless driving, no registration plate, and no registration receipt. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment.
Nov. 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Harvey Gilliam, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and alcohol intoxication, first or second offense. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Nov. 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rebecca Jean Hindman, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. She was sentenced to three years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
Dec. 1 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jerrod Terrel Eleazer, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault under extreme emotional disturbance. He received a sentence of four years imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
• Mauricio Munoz-Velasquez, 31, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, promoting contraband in the first degree, and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Kennith Alexander Caudill, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
• David Andrew Smith, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense meth, theft by unlawful taking, auto, greater than $500, but less than $10,000, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, burglary in the third degree, and receiving stolen property greater than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to a total of five years imprisonment.
Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Aug. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chase Allen Simmons, 21, had the two counts of promoting contraband in the first degree dismissed with prejudice.
Nov. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeffrey D. Hodges, 32, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued under $10,000, receiving stolen property valued under $10,000, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate. The sentences for these charges are to run concurrently for a total of two years and concurrently with the sentences in other cases for a total of 11 years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Dec. 5 Session
Final Sentencing
Ryan Richard Allen, 34, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence will run consecutively with the sentence in another case for a combined total of four years across both cases. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Dec. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
Donta Lamar Johnson, 36, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or distribution, shoplifting, valued at $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections, but consecutively with the charges of theft by unlawful taking or distribution, shoplifting, valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and possession of a controlled substance, first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary across both cases.
Tyler William DeArmond, 34, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, second or greater offense, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, and resisting arrest. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of 20 years in the penitentiary, which will run concurrently with the sentences in two other cases for a total of 20 years across all cases.
Jerry Lee Rook, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently with each other for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
Shawn Renee Rone, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and was given a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed with prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Kimberly Dean, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed without prejudice. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
Lynette Faye Mattingly, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
Tamatha Nicole Spencer, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Diversion
Mario Cornell Leachman, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 12 Session
Diversion
Benjamin Jay Pointer, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, and guilty to violation of Kentucky EPO/DVO and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary and the sentence shall be diverted for one year.
Mark William Johnson, 60, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of synthetic drugs, and theft by unlawful taking, shoplifting. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which shall be diverted for one year.
Dec. 13 Session
Final Sentencing
Juanette Yuonne Warren, 55, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence has been probated for five years.
Jessica Marie Stevens, 27, had the charge of burglary in the second degree dismissed without prejudice.
Jeffery Blake Westerfield, 23, of the 1600 block of Parkdale Drive, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and received a sentence of 30 days in the county jail. He was given credit for already serving seven days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Dec. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
Jason Lee Hidenrite, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to notify address charge to Department of Transportation, and failure to surrender revoked operator’s license. These sentences shall run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of one year and consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Ty Geovanni Hardison, 21, please guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police in the first degree on foot, disorderly conduct in the second degree, public intoxication, obstructing a highway, and three counts of criminal trespass in the third degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one. Year in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Dec. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Justin R. Bowlds, 24, pleaded guilty to Possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He also pleaded guilty with an N.C. v. Alford plea to receiving stolen property, firearm. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections
Davorius Sashon Mimmis, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, no operator’s license on a moped, no registration plates, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The charge of persistent felony offender was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of ten years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Junior Domingo-Argueta, 23, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was given credit for already serving 10 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Charles Glen Hope, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Diversion
Robert Allen Brooks, 30, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent, no operator’s license on a moped, and disregarding a stop sign. He also had two charges of disregarding a stop sign dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Nov. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Corey Lee Lanham, 33, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent, public intoxication, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
Nov. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
John Edward Connor, II, 43, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He was sentenced to a total of two years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Nov. 17 Session
Final Sentencing
Ryan Ray Cashen, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, giving an officer false identifying information, and alcohol intoxication. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment.
Jeremiah Lee Keen, 33, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment which has been probated for three years. He also pleaded guilty to a charge of receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000 but less than $10,000, burglary in the third degree, and criminal mischief in the second degree.
Joseph Trevor Haley, 25, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He was sentenced to seven years imprisonment.
Nov. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
Jimmy Dale Chrisler, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession, failure to produce an insurance card, and rear license plate not illuminated. The charge of obstructed vision and/or windshield was dismissed. He received a sentence of one year which has been probated for two years.
Nov. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
Jeremiah Chase Vanhooser, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, possession of marijuana, failure to produce an insurance card, and the amended charge of speeding 25mph over the speed limit. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense, was dismissed. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Nov. 28 Session
Final Sentencing
Perry Jerome Hardesty, 66, of the 2000 block of East Clinton Place, pleaded guilty via an N.C. v. Alford plea to two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving two days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
Dec. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
David Allen Howard, 56, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, greater than two grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. He received a sentence of five years imprisonment that has been probated for three years. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, greater than two grams of meth. The sentence has been probated for three years.
Dec. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
Delores Ann Shepherd, 51, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. She received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
