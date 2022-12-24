Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
Dec. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christine Louann Curry, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Dec. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Clarence Joseph Quick, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, and no tail lamps. The charges of failure to register the transfer of a motor vehicle, rear license plate not illuminated, one headlight, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear a seatbelt were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections and a $35 fine.
Diversion
• Kenon Shaquille Hanley, 27, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and was sentenced to two and a half years in the penitentiary. The sentence shall be diverted for four years.
Dec. 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Aaron Scott Teasley, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia, receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges are to run concurrently for a total of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
Dec. 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joanus Keith Holbrook, 20, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, harboring a vicious animal, and no rearview mirror. The charges of tampering with physical evidence and failure to or improper signal were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for five years.
• Terry L. Vincent, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to nine counts of burglary in the third degree, four counts of attempted burglary in the third degree, and giving an officer false identifying information. In two other cases, he pleaded guilty to two counts of burglary in the third degree. He received a total sentence among all of the charges of six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
• Brandon Lee Steinhauer, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, no or expired registration plates, rear license not illuminated, and failure to wear a seatbelt. A charge of no or expired registration receipt was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the Department of Corrections and a $75 fine.
• Shea Wesley Cook, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, anabolic steroid, possession of marijuana, giving an officer false identifying information, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of five years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Dec. 21 Session
Diversion
Christina Drake Noble, 53, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of synthetic drugs, first offense. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
• Leslie David Therkildsen, 44, pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and menacing. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for one year.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Dec. 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kelly Michelle Feldpausch, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one-year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Dec. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daniel Lucas Crabtree, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
