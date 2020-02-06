Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Jan. 15 session
Final sentencing
• Gregory Alan Green, 56, of the 300 block of Riverside Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia; third-degree possession of a controlled substance; illegal possession of a legend drug; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 16 days served, suspended two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Jan. 16 session
Final sentencing
• Ryan Frank Rubel, 54, of the 4000 block of Benttree Drive, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail, credited with 14 days served, probated two years.
• Steven Bryce Siddons, 43, of the 1200 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 15 days served, probated two years. The charge of possession of a controlled substance was dismissed.
Diversion
• Mark Edward Girten, 47, of the 600 block of Carol Stream, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. His recommended sentence of five years in prison was diverted for five years.
Jan. 17 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Michael Means, 45, of the 1700 block of Leitchfield Road, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft
by unlawful taking or disposition
(from building) valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. He was sentenced to two years in prions, probated two years.
• John Patrick Duke, 50, of the 700 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree burglary; public intoxication, controlled substance, excludes alcohol; and resisting arrest. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated four years. The charges of criminal attempt to commit kidnapping and third-degree assault of a police or probation officer were dismissed.
• Myles Xavier Alikzander Hyman, 26, of the 200 block of Heartwood Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
Jan. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Jonathan R. Sapp, 43, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Sierra R. Hamilton, 24, of the 2800 block of West Wayside Drive, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree assault. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years.
Jan. 27 session
Final sentencing
• William Dwayne Lomax, 59, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 63 days served, suspended two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
Dismissal
• Central E. Holman, 28, of the 3000 block of Creek Branch, charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth, while in possession of a firearm; trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces, while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon were all dismissed without prejudice.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Jan. 15 session
Final sentencing
• Nathan Wayne Polston, 36, of the 0 to 100 block of Plum Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
• Brian B. Blevins, 43, of the 0 to 100 block of Church Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Dismissal
• Michael Leon Showers-Pulley, 23, of the 1600 block of Walnut Street, charges of third-degree sodomy; and prohibited use of electronic system to procure a minor/peace officer reference: sex offenses were dismissed without prejudice.
Jan. 17 session
Diversion
• September Hicks, 23, of the 300 block of Dieterle Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Jan. 24 session
Final sentencing
• Chad Nicholas Sizemore, 37, of the 1300 block of Bowie Trail, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
