Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Jan. 29 session
Final sentencing
• Charles Bridge, 39, of the 1600 block of West Fourth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; and public intoxication. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Joshua Lewis Dawson, 32, of the 2200 block of Keeneland Parkway, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to eight years in prison.
Diversion
• Kenneth Lee Hagan, 39, of the 3900 block of Gemini Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted one year.
Dismissal
• Gregory Allen Embry, 37, of the 9300 block of Kentucky 60 West, charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed without prejudice.
Jan. 30 session
Final sentencing
• Michael Scott Mays, 48, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison. A second charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
• Michael Wayne Hamilton, 45, of the 2700 block of West Ninth Street, was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
• Clifford Douglas Edge, 42, of the 3300 block of Allen Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
Dismissal
• Isaac Robert Evans, 19, of the 1600 block of Springdale Drive, charge of first-degree sexual abuse of a victim less than 12 years of age was dismissed.
• Damian Michael Fields, 25, of the 3300 block of Kentucky 144, charges of bribing a witness and first-degree persistent felony offender were dismissed without prejudice.
Jan. 31 session
Final sentencing
• Crystal Jeanette Harrison, 45, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane, pleaded guilty to third-degree assault; resisting arrest; menacing; second-degree disorderly conduct; alcohol intoxication in a public place; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense, aggravated circumstances; and driving on a DUI-suspended driver’s license, first offense, aggravated circumstance. She was sentenced to four years in prison. The charge of damaging city property was dismissed.
• David Richard Hays, 36, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive East, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); first-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot); tampering with physical evidence; second-degree possession of a controlled substance (Narcan pills); possession of drug paraphernalia; resisting arrest; possession of marijuana; and giving an officer false identifying information. He was sentenced to two years in prison.
• Jeffrey Gene Matlock, 51, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; and amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 10 dosage units, drug unspecified; third-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 20 dosage units but less than 120 dosage units, drug unspecified; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of marijuana; and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Robert Jeffrey Lomax, 39, of the 2500 block of Wimsatt Court, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence. He was sentenced to one year in prison.
Diversion
• Breana E. Hobdy, 27, of the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 7 session
Final sentencing
• Judy Ann Frames, 51, of the 500 block of Graystone Drive, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of synthetic drugs. She was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Feb. 10 session
Final sentencing
• Joshua A. Lawson, 33, address unknown, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and theft of mail matter. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated two years.
• Michael Todd Hickman, 30, of the 4100 block of Nina Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana; license to be in possession; and failure to register transfer of motor vehicle. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with three days served, discharged two years. The charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) was dismissed.
• Jacob Dalton Harris, 28, of Greenville, pleaded guilty to two counts of an amended charge of second-degree wanton endangerment; first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Jason Edward Kipling, 46, of the 9700 block of Old Hartford Road; pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth while in possession of a firearm; second-degree possession of a controlled substance while in possession of a firearm; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
