Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Feb. 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christy Marie Duh, 38, pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Amelia Raye Wright-Russelburg, 34, pleaded guilty to three counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of three years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Feb. 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Thomas Joseph Guth, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment.
• Jesse Ryan Taylor, 33, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment for these charges. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, meth. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment for these charges. These sentences have been probated for two years.
• Wesley Allen Morris, 39, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified. He was sentenced to a total of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
• Devon Lee Buckman, 30, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
Feb. 8 Session
Diversion
• Jason Lloyd Pirtle, 54, of the 1400 block of Oak Road, Lewisport, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine was dismissed. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail which has been suspended for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
Final Sentencing
• Dustin D. McCubbins, 32, of the 1000 block of Maryanna Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, no visible injury, fleeing or evading police in the second degree on foot, and resisting arrest. Two counts of criminal trespassing in the third degree were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving two days and the balance of this sentence has been suspended for two years.
