Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Feb. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Juwan Amara Cotton, 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and received a sentence of 90 days in the county jail. He was given credit for already serving 90 days and the balance of his sentence has been conditionally discharged for two years.
Feb. 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Gavin Browder Crowley, 21, of the 4000 block of Denise Drive, Henderson, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of sexual misconduct. The charge of sexual abuse in the first degree is dismissed. The sentence for this charge is 12 months in the county jail, and he was given credit for already serving 13 days. The balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Cody Lee Marin, 41, of the 4300 block of State Route 142, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and permitting an unlicensed operator to operate a motor vehicle. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail, given credit for serving one day, and the balance of his sentence has been conditionally discharged for two years.
Feb. 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brandon Omar Lopez-Hernandez, 23, of the 2100 block of West 5th Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree and was sentenced to six months in county jail. He was given credit for having served 60 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
Feb. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Hunter Lynn Peay, 26, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates and trafficking in marijuana in the first offense, less than eight ounces. In a set of other cases, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of receiving stolen property, valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, public intoxication, controlled substance, excludes alcohol, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, and fleeing or evading police in the first degree. He received a total sentence of seven years in the penitentiary across all of the cases, which has been probated for three years.
• Andria Elizabeth Sparks, 29, pleaded guilty to theft of the identity of another without consent. The charge of criminal trespass in the third degree was dismissed. She received a sentence of one and a half years in the penitentiary.
Feb. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Melisa Jane Diale, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, criminal trespass in the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting under $500. The sentences for these charges are to run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Jayla Kay Miller, 29, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Torie Dawne Taylor, 26, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, failure to illuminate head lamps, and failure to produce an insurance card. The sentence for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary and a $75 fine and has been probated for two years.
• Shawna Jeanine Lewellen, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, theft of identity without consent, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The charges of prescription controlled substance not in a proper container and giving an officer false identifying information were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
