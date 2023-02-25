Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Feb. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Alexander Lane, 21, had his probation revoked and was ordered to serve one year in the penitentiary.
Feb. 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Devon Oneal Fitzgerald, 23, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree in a motor vehicle and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. These sentences are to run consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total sentence of 12 years in the penitentiary.
• Linda Sue Haley, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Marcus Allen Schwoeppe, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
• Preston Tyrell Williams, 30, pleaded guilty with an N.C. vs. Alford plea to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. The charge of kidnapping an adult was dismissed. He was given credit for serving 488 days of his sentence and the balance has been suspended according to his plea agreement.
• Kobey Scott Berry, 23, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm and license to be in possession and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence among both cases of three years in the penitentiary.
Feb. 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kelly Jay Quinn, 34, of the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of criminal abuse in the third degree and was sentenced to a total of 12 months in county jail for each count. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of 12 months in county jail. He was given credit for already serving 112 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
Feb. 20 Session
Diversion
• Brett Dion Oost, 56, pleaded guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct in the second degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Feb. 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Matthew Williams, 57, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for three years.
• Kyle Patrick Baumer, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. These sentences will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Hector Gabrea Rico, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
• Tyler Wayne Woosley, 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of five years for these charges. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, on foot, wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or a substance in the second offense, aggravating circumstance, reckless driving, rear license plate not illuminated, and speeding 26 miles per hour or more over the speed limit. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years, which will be combined with the sentence in the previous case for a total sentence of eight years in the penitentiary.
• Devin Joseph Woosley, 23, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto valued at less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. A charge of theft by unlawful taking parts from a vehicle valued at less than $10,000 was dismissed. In another case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of an auto valued at less than $10,000, criminal mischief in the second degree, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, and he received a total sentence for these charges of three years in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, wanton endangerment in the first degree, receiving stolen property valued at less than $10,000, criminal mischief in the second degree, resisting arrest, driving on a DUI suspended license in the first offense, and speeding more than 26 miles per hour over the speed limit, and he received a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary for these charges. He will serve a total of eight years in the penitentiary across all three cases.
• Christopher Shane Thompson, 34, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
Feb. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Paula Renee Dean-Micaletti, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• Brian Scott Berry, 47, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and theft by unlawful taking, greater than $1,000, auto. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary that has been probated for three years.
• Jackie Sanders, 34, had the charge of burglary in the second degree dismissed without prejudice.
• Andrew Edward Thomas, 22, pleaded guilty to three counts of assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, resisting arrest, violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO, four counts of terroristic threatening in the third degree, assault in the third degree, peace officer, non-communicable bodily fluid, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• James Scott Horton, 35, of the 6900 block of Kres Avenue, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance, second degree, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance, first offense, aggravated circumstance, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail, given credit for serving 12 days, and the balance of his sentence has been conditionally discharged.
Diversion
• Katelyn Alexis Stevenson, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree, assault in the fourth degree, domestic, third or greater offense within the last five years, two counts of assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, fleeing or evading in the second degree, and resisting arrest. She received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for three years.
Feb. 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Quinton Lamont Crite, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of synthetic drugs, second offense and criminal trespass in the third degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Feb. 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Sheree Nacole Croft, 36, pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card, over $500, but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of two years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Melissa Ann Smith, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal attempt to commit tampering with physical evidence and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. She was credited for having already served 176 days and the balance of this sentence has been suspended for two years.
Feb. 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Gage Ray, 26, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000, but less than $10,000 and possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across both cases.
• Thomas Michael Dooley, 24, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in the first degree and criminal trespass in the third degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and alcohol intoxication in a public place. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across all three cases.
Feb. 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Robert Lawrence Carter, 38, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, trafficking in marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, and public intoxication. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and public intoxication. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across both cases which has been probated for two years.
• Justin Keith Henning, 20, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
Feb. 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• James David Lewis, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and public intoxication. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment across both cases which has been probated for two years.
Feb. 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Shawn Jeffrey Reed, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Feb. 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Austin Kelly Damron, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment.
