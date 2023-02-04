Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Jan. 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• James Allen Lanham, 46, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence has been probated for two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Jan. 30 Session
Final Sentencing
• Daniel Keith Pointer, 31, pleaded guilty to prohibited use of an electronic device to procure a minor and was sentenced to one year imprisonment.
• Warren Matthew Skaggs, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
Jan. 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Ashlie Brooke Ballard, 35, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree. The charge of assault in the court degree, domestic violence, minor injury was dismissed. She received a sentence of seven years imprisonment. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, and alcohol intoxication, first or second offense. She was sentenced to a total of five years for these charges that will run concurrently with the sentence in the previous case. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. The charge of first degree possession of a controlled substance, heroin, first offense was dismissed. She received a total sentence of five years imprisonment which will run concurrently with the sentences in the other cases.
• Megan Lashay Cook, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense. The charges of failure to or improper signal and improper display of registration plates were dismissed. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
James William Beavin, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment.
Feb. 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Todd Michael Brake, 43, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, Suboxone, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of five years imprisonment.
• Carza Robinson, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine and alcohol intoxication in a public place. He will serve one year imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.