Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
Jan. 6 session
Final sentencing
• Dianesia D. Palmer, 39, of the 1700 block of East 21st Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of trafficking of marijuana, less than 5 pounds, and a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to two years in prison.
Diversion
• Kendall Allana Powers, 34, of the 3000 block of Creek Branch Cove, pleaded guilty to amended charges of criminal facilitation to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater or equal to 2 grams of meth, while in possession of a handgun; criminal facilitation to trafficking of marijuana, less than 8 ounces, while in possession of a handgun; and criminal facilitation to possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a handgun; and the charge of third-degree assault, police or probation officer. She was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted three years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Dec. 21 session
Final sentencing
• Amy Marie Smith, 40, of the 1700 block of Todd Court, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to five years in prison, probated three years.
• Ashlee Rachelle Havener, 33, of Greenwood, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, less than 2 grams of meth. She was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
Diversion
• Sonya J. Helms, 48, of Newburgh, Indiana, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000. She was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted three years.
Dec. 22 session
Final sentencing
• Mark E. Fowler, 41, of the 2300 block of Pardon Avenue, pleaded guilty to second-degree escape. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated two years.
Dec. 23 session
Final sentencing
• Damian Dow Brown, 37, of the 2100 block of McFarland Avenue, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a motor vehicle valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; two counts of third-degree criminal mischief; resisting arrest; second-degree disorderly conduct; and two counts of third-degree burglary. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, probated five years and must pay $2,134 in restitution.
Jan. 5 session
Final sentencing
• Dillon Ray Lindsey, 21, of the 500 block of Hall Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; and charges of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance, greater than or equal to 2 grams of meth; four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; first-degree criminal mischief; tampering with physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol/drugs/etc. (.08); first-degree promoting contraband; possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison and must pay $1,100 in restitution.
Jan. 8 session
Final sentencing
• Juan Perez-Santizo, 21, of the 2000 block of Carter Road, pleaded guilty to unsworn falsification to authorities; failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance/security; and no operator’s moped license. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, probated two years.
Jan. 13 session
Final sentencing
• Joseph Paul Davidson, 36, of the 600 block of Poplar Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and charges of first-degree possession of a controlled substance; and prescription of a controlled substance not in proper container. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated three years.
• Logan Wright, 30, of the 5000 block of Jones Road, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) while in possession of a firearm; and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm; first-degree fleeing or evading police, motor vehicle; failure to register transfer of motor vehicle; failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security; operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license; and first-degree promoting contraband. He was sentenced to six years in prison.
