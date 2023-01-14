Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
January 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Edward Cortez Sharp, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm. The charge of persistent felony offender in the first degree was dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of five years in the penitentiary.
• Matthew Paul Stallings, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal abuse in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. This sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Tracy Darrell Cape, 56, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
January 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Frank James Garner, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
January 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Larry Wayne Lawson, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, giving an officer false identifying information, and public intoxication. These sentences shall run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Lora Denise Avery, 58, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in prison. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence has been probated for three years.
January 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cayla Michelle McGee, 31, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, Lortab, and possession of marijuana. The charges of failure to produce an insurance card and failure to or improper signal were dismissed. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years.
January 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Craig Steven Avery, 32, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, less than 20 dosage units, Xanax, while in possession of a firearm, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm, receiving stolen property, firearm, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The sentences are to run concurrently for a total of ten years in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
January 4 Session
Diversion
• Shaquille Le’Sean Jackson, 31, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. This sentence shall be diverted for two years.
January 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chauncy William Martin, 40, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree and was sentenced to one year imprisonment.
January 9 Session
Final Sentencing
• Gregory Neal Kimmel, 55, pleaded guilty to three counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, alcohol intoxication in a public place, willfully setting fire on land not owned by self, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
January 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jeremy Ray Cole, 30, pleaded guilty to theft by failure to make required disposition of property under $10,000, wanton endangerment in the first degree, and theft of mail matter. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
• Hunter Lee Loyd, 27, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, first offense, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He was sentenced to a total of one year imprisonment.
January 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jarrod Keith Wade, 27, of the 400 block of Harrison Street, Hawesville, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal trespass in the first degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with having served 261 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
January 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jesse James Santiago-Gonzales, 20, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of robbery in the second degree. He received a sentence of seven years imprisonment.
• Stephanie Leanne Hale, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
