Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
January 13 Session
Diversion
• Tricia Lynn Bell, 50, of the 3000 block of Daviess Street, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense and received a sentence of 30 days in the county jail. She was given credit for having served four days and the balance of her sentence has been suspended for one year. She also pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. The charge of license to be in possession was dismissed. She received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
January 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Steven Dale Barnes, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
January 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• James D. Graves, 32, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, criminal attempt to commit theft by unlawful taking or disposition, auto, valued at $10,000 or more, but less than $1,000,000, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will be a total of six years in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
January 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Justin Donate Cecil, 24, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. He was sentenced to four years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
Robin Howard Boarman, 48, of the 1900 block of East 10th Street, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of substances, first offense and improper turning. The charge of failure to or improper signal was dismissed. She was given credit for serving one day and the balance of her sentence has been probated for one year. She also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Billy Jack Rhineburger, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. In a separate case, he also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment. These sentences have been diverted for one year.
January 5 Session
Final Sentencing
• Kimberly Dawn Renfrow, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight oz., first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, less than 20 units, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She received a total sentence of one year imprisonment. Both of these sentences have been probated for two years.
• Chauncy William Martin, 40, pleaded guilty to five counts of burglary in the third degree, four counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of synthetic drugs, receiving stolen property valued at under $500, receiving stolen property valued at over $1,000 but less than $10,000, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, possession of burglary tools, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia across multiple cases. He was sentenced to a total of two years in the penitentiary for all of the charges.
January 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Thomas W. Hobbs, Jr., 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, drug unspecified. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Brooklyn Lafaye Rose Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to theft of identity and giving an officer false identifying information. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In a final case, she pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card, over $1,000, but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. All of these sentences have been probated for three years.
January 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jenna Lee Roberts, 36, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and illegal possession of a legend drug. In another case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. She received a total sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
• Jesse James Thompson, 25, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment which has been probated for three years.
January 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joseph Roncalli Murphy, 63, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, booster seat violations, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear a seatbelt. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Ricky Allen Rockwell, 34, pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for one year.
• Rickey Nelson Harris, 63, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Landon Scott Stinnett, 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, and no tail lamps. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
