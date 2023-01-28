Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
Jan. 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Shaun D. Canary, 44, of the 1800 block of West 2nd Street, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving ten days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
Jan. 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rance L. Smith, 47, pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, trafficking in synthetic drugs, second or subsequent offense, and unlawful imprisonment in the second degree. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of five years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges of assault in the fourth degree and criminal trespass in the second degree were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary, but they will run consecutively with the sentence in the first case for a total of seven years in the penitentiary.
• Brandon Lee Steinhauer, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Jan. 23 Session
Final Sentencing
• Mary Lou Eggleston, 22, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to escape in the second degree and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary. The charges across both cases shall run consecutively for a total of four years in the penitentiary.
Jan. 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jamal Delonte Huggins, 34, of the 300 block of Maple Street, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and assault in the fourth degree, no visible injury. He was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail for each charge. The charge of burglary in the second degree was dismissed. These sentences shall run concurrently for a total of 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for having served 204 days of his sentence and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Carl Allen Grundy, 57, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed. These charges shall run concurrently with each other for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he also pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. These sentences shall run concurrently with each other for one year in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, no operator’s license for a moped, no or expired registration plates, and failure to illuminate headlamps. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Across all cases, the charges will run consecutively for a total sentence of three years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
Jan. 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joshua Jermaine Swanagan, 41, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Jordon McKenzie Coomes, 27, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at more than $1,000, but less than $10,000 and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and promoting contraband in the first degree. The sentence for each of these charges is three years in the penitentiary. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, but consecutively with the charges in the first case for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
Diversion
• Gina Renee Draper, 45, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. The charges of tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, failure to or improper signal, and speeding over ten miles per hour over were dismissed with prejudice. She was given two years diversion.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
Jan. 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jesse Lee Sullivan, 34, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at under $10,000 and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or distribution over $500 but under $10,000 and fleeing or evading in the second degree, and he received a sentence of two years imprisonment. He will serve a total sentence of two years across all of the cases and charges.
• Shawna Gayle Foreman, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance in the third degree. She received a total sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• James Ryan Kanipe, 53, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth, fleeing or evading police in the first degree in a motor vehicle, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Two charges were resolved in a separate sentencing agreement and one charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to two years imprisonment.
Jan. 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brittany Nicole Hall, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth. And possession of synthetic drugs, first offense. A third charge was dismissed. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for three years.
• Eric Conrad Roach, 38, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.