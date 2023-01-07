Div. I
Judge Thomas O. Castlen
December 16 Session
Final Sentencing
• Truman Brent Burden, 49, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued over $1,000, but less than $10,000 with an N.C. v. Alford plea and to possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine was dismissed. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total of two years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
December 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terry L. Vincent Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree. The sentence for this charge will be five years in the penitentiary which will run concurrently with other cases for a total sentence of six years in the custody of the Department of Corrections.
December 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Crystal Lynn Jones, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. She was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, which has been diverted for one year.
December 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Haley Jordyn Rice, 21, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, and public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana, and she received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The total sentence between all cases is seven years in the custody of the Department of Corrections, which has been probated for five years.
• Michael Edward Martin, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, and no registration plates. The charge of instructional permit violations was dismissed. The sentences for the charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the custody of the Department of Corrections, which has been probated for three years.
Diversion
• Preston Lee King, 51, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of fraudulent use of a credit card, under $10,000 and theft of identity. The sentences for these charges are to run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary which shall be diverted for five years.
December 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• James David Kessinger, 31, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, aggravated circumstances, operating a motor vehicle with expired operator’s license, and disorderly conduct in the second degree in one case, and he received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s license for a moped, terroristic threatening, disorderly conduct in the second degree, and possession of marijuana. In another case, he pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. His total sentence is six and a half years in the penitentiary between all cases.
• Virgil Keith Stewart had the charge of burglary in the third degree dismissed without prejudice.
Diversion
• Josue B. Castellanos, 21, pleaded guilty to unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree and criminal facilitation to commit assault in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which shall be diverted for two years.
• Robert Xavier Ward, 18, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary which shall be diverted for three years.
January 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Benjamin Allen Canary, 35, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
January 4 Session
Final Sentencing
• Shelton Wayne Simpson, 26, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, greater than or equal to 20 but less than or equal to 120 dosage units while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm, and possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm. The sentences for these charges shall run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
December 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Neil Clements, 34, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of reckless homicide and received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
• John Randall Williams, 58, pleaded guilty to four counts of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and failure to produce an insurance card. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for a total of three years.
December 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Andrew David Dampier, 44, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and criminal trespassing in the third degree. He was sentenced to one year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
December 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Danny Ray Bell, 61, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment which will be probated for two years.
• Thomas Nelson Hawkins, 32, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence fourth or subsequent offense within a period of ten years. He received a sentence of two years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.