Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
June 22 Session
Diversion
• Richard Ray Bridges, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed.
June 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Randy Ray Patton, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified and possession of synthetic drugs for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in synthetic drugs in the first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary. He was ordered to serve three years in the penitentiary across both cases.
• Pamela Faye Williams, 68, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
June 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathan Jerry Lorenzen, 57, pled to the amended charges of two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor in the second degree with an N.C. v. Alford plea. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year and two months in the penitentiary.
• Dale Lester Pounds, Jr., 37, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one and a half years in the penitentiary.
June 28 Session
Final Sentencing
• Shelby Renee Therkildsen, 20, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a motor vehicle and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary that has been probated for three years.
• Timothy Joseph Leary, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, failure to produce an insurance card, and speeding 15 MPH over the speed limit. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Felicia Ryan Fullenwider, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, drug unspecified, possession of drug paraphernalia, and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense. She was sentenced to a total of six years in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• David Omer Faford, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
• Gregory Eugene O’Bryan, 57, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
• Adam Edward Freer, 43, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
Diversion
• Kelley R. Lopez, 45, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
June 29 Session
Final Sentencing
• Efrain Pascual Campos, 50, pleaded guilty to driving on a DUI suspended license, second offense, aggravating circumstance, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, fourth or subsequent offense with ten years, failure to produce insurance card, rear license plate not illuminated, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, and no or expired registration plate. The charge of no or expired registration receipt was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years and a $1,100 fine.
• Benjamin Jay Poynter, 50, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary.
• Jeffery Blake Westerfield, 23, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree while in possession of a firearm, and possession of drug paraphernalia while in possession of a firearm. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total combined sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
