Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cody Jacob Snodgrass, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence, minor injury. The charge of terroristic threatening in the third degree was dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary. This sentence will also run consecutively with the sentence in another case for a total of four years in the penitentiary.
July 7 Session
Final Sentencing
• Aprilann Dawn Reece, 43, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
July 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• David Neil Craig, 34, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary, which has been probated for five years.
• Crystal Starr Lindsay, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at less than $10,000, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for both cases will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Jennifer Lynn Wathen, 42, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and illegal possession of a legend drug. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary which will be diverted for two years.
July 11 Session
Final Sentencing
• Issah William Bailey, 34, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, disorderly conduct in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and no tail lamps. The charge of driving without a license and negligence in an accident was dismissed without prejudice. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of six years in the penitentiary.
• David Earl Canary, 35, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, and speeding 26 MPH or more over the speed limit. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, first offense, fleeing or evading the police in the second degree, on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, and giving a police officer false identifying information. His total sentence for these charges was five years in the penitentiary which will run consecutively with the prior case for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
• Brandon Lee Sapp, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of sexual abuse in the first degree and received a total sentence of seven years in the penitentiary.
• Ashley Lynn Moorman, 38, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, and the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. She received a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
July 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Byron Winston Owen, 32, pleaded guilty with an N.C. vs. Alford plea to the amended charge of two counts of sexual abuse in the second degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail for each count. He was credited with already serving 12 months in county jail.
Diversion
• Richard Andrew Beeler, 40, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, first offense, greater than eight ounces, but less than five pounds and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Yvetta Rosanna Stites, 34, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property value at less than $500, shoplifting, and received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 6 Session
Final Sentencing
• Brooklyn LaFaye Rose Johnson, 22, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, Carafentanly or derivative and promoting contraband in the first degree, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and theft of identity, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
July 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Chad Allen Devore, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Jontaya Reyna Buckner, 25, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, drug unspecified, and illegal possession of a legend drug, and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, drug unspecified, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, prescription controlled substance not stored in the proper container, first offense, and trafficking in a controlled substance in the third degree, first offense, and received a sentence of one and a half years in the penitentiary. In a final case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. She was given a total of five years probation for all of the charges and cases.
• Deshaun Anthony Hagan, 27, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. He received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail and was given credit for already serving 10 days and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• William Brian Turner, 32, had the charge of burglary in the second degree dismissed without prejudice.
Diversion
• Nicholas Brad Tidwell, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and receiving stolen property valued at less than $500. He received a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Sara Marie Scarberry, 38, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and failure of the owner to maintain required insurance. The charges of driving on a DUI suspended license, first offense, and driving with one headlight were dismissed. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Roxanne F. Blair, 45, pleaded guilty to two counts of the amended charge of intent to defraud/scheme/artifice to obtain benefits and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary on each count to fun concurrently for a total sentence of five years. This sentence will be diverted for five years.
• Angela Kaye Flaherty, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
July 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rafael Pablo Ramirez, 34, pleaded guilty to arson in the second degree, wanton endangerment in the first degree, criminal mischief in the first degree, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct in the second degree, and received a sentence of 10 years imprisonment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.