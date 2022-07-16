Div. 1, Judge, Jay A. Wethington
May 10 session
Jazzman Danielle Warren, 37, of the 1900 block of McFarland Ave., pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree. The charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, heroin, and tampering with physical evidence were dismissed. In another case, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first offense, heroin, and criminal trespassing in the third degree, and in a separate case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. She was sentenced to a total of ten years in the penitentiary.
July 6 session
Nicholas Russell Brown, 24, pleaded guilty to assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, terroristic threatening in the third degree, criminal mischief in the third degree, and public intoxication, controlled substance, including alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
July 7 session
Final Sentencing
Garry Jay Neal, 29, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, on foot, operating a motor vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, criminal mischief in the second degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, .08 or greater, second offense, aggravating circumstance, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal mischief in the third degree, reckless driving, improper passing, no registration places, failure to produce insurance card, and no registration receipt. In another case, he pleaded guilty to fraudulent use of a credit card, more than $500, but less than $10,000. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at $1,000 or more, but less than $10,000, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives, the amended charge of operating a Moto vehicle on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, and failure to or improper signal. His total sentence for all of the charges is 17 years in the penitentiary and $780 in fees.
Nathan Todd Daugherty, 33, pleaded guilty with an N.C. vs. Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, while in possession of a firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia, while in possession of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, valued at $500 or more, but less than $1,000, criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree, criminal trespass in the second degree, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
Kristy Jo Hall, 48, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence, promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, and possession of a controlled substance in the second degree. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
July 8 session
Final Sentencing
Nicholas Ryan Slaughter, 26, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a Moto vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, first offense, possession of marijuana, failure to produce an insurance card, and failure to wear a seatbelt. A charge of license to be in possession was dismissed. In another case, he pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, firearm, and in a separate case he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, assault in the court degree, domestic violence, and possession of marijuana. He received a total sentence among all of the cases of 11 years in the penitentiary.
Jason Lee Brown, 45, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Diversion
Gregory Alan Young, 55, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking from a building less than $10,000 and the recommended sentence is two years in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for a period of two years.
July 11 session
Final Sentencing
Ronald Paul Dukes, 62, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property of more than $1,000 but less than $10,000 and tampering with physical evidence. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, operating on a suspended operator’s license, failure to produce an insurance card, and no/expired registration plates. All of the sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, but concurrently with each other for a total of two years in the penitentiary and a $25 fine. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence was probated for four years.
Sherman Ray Powers, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication, controlled substance excluding alcohol. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty with an N.C. vs. Alford plea to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, third or greater offense, methamphetamine, and to possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary in total, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
July 12 session
Final Sentencing
Lyndsey Taylor Atkinson, 28, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, possession of synthetic drugs, first offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
David Matthew Starnes, 46, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, drug unspecified, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
James Lee Mackey, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
Diversion
Charles Victor Pinkston, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a recommended sentence of one year in the penitentiary which will be diverted for a period of one year.
July 13 session
Final Sentencing
Terry Wayne Johnson, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
Modleste Venas, 37, of the 2000 block of Maple St., pleaded guilty to the amended charge of disorderly conduct in the first degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge was strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. He was credited with serving four days in jail and the balance of his sentence was suspended for a period of two years.
Victoria L. Aull, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense methamphetamine, failure to produce insurance card, and no/expired registration. The sentences for both cases will run consecutively for a total of two years in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
Div. II, Judge, Lisa Payne Jones
July 7 session
Final Sentencing
Robin Renae Otto, 49, pleaded guilty to criminal two counts of possession of a forged instrument in the second degree, two counts of theft of identity, giving an officer false identifying information, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, prescription drugs not in proper container, first offense, and possession of marijuana. She received a sentence of one-year imprisonment.
Stephanie Lynn Millay, 45, pleaded guilty to three counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree. She received a total sentence of ten years imprisonment. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
Arion Cornelius Austin, 27, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property over $500 but less than $10,000, giving an officer false identifying information, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of firearm, and the amended charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment and was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
July 11 session
Final Sentencing
Amber Nicole Boswell, 33, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, receiving stolen property, firearm, illegal possession of a legend drug, and public intoxication. She received a total sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated for a total of four years.
Raymond Earl Cline, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, operating on a suspended or revoked license, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for a total of two years.
Christopher Lee Smith, 39, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense, and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence has been probated for a period of two years.
July 13 session
Final Sentencing
Randall Lee Babb Sr., 60, pleaded guilty to theft of mail matter and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was given a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
