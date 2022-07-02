Div. I, Judge, Jay A. Wethington
May 10 Session
Final Sentencing
• Winston Tyler Smith, 27, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. In another case, he pleaded guilty to strangulation in the first degree and assault in the court degree, domestic violence, minor injury. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary.
May 31 Session
Final Sentencing
• Dale Seon Adams, 57, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, LSD, first degree, first offense, and persistent felony offender in the first degree. In another case, he also pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, opiates, first degree, second offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing in the third degree, and persistent felony offended in the first degree. The charges in both cases will run concurrently for a total of six years imprisonment for each case that will then run consecutively for a total of 12 years in the penitentiary.
June 2 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cody Dean Patton, 26, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, assault in the fourth degree, dating violence, minor injury, assault in the fourth degree, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition under $500. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary.
June 30 Session
Diversion
• David Wayne Smith, 63, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle. The charge of reckless driving was dismissed. He was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary, diverted for one and a half years.
Final Sentencing
• Rondelay Riley Hoyt, 52, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, the amended charge of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, second offense, criminal trespass in the third degree, and vehicle a nuisance or noisy. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary and a $400 fine. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence was probated for two years.
• Clarence Edward Jones, 43, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary. The charge of engaging in organized crime, criminal syndicate was dismissed without prejudice. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also pleaded guilty to criminal possession of a forged instrument in the second degree. He received a total sentence of 12 years in the penitentiary.
June 8 Session
Final Sentencing
• Richard Oscar Charles Bant, 47, pleaded guilty with a North Carolina v. Alford plea to the amended charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and to the amended charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A charge of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon was dismissed. In a separate case, he also pleaded guilty with a North Carolina v. Alford plea to the charge of failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense. He received a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary across both cases, was given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing, and was given probation for two years for the balance of the sentence.
June 9 Session
Final Sentencing
Clint Edward Fulkerson, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the second degree, first offense, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for two years.
Amanda Lynn Spencer, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, Lortab, possession of drug paraphernalia, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting, under $1,000. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and possession of marijuana. She received a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary, a one-year sentence for each case, was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence is probated for three years.
June 10 Session
Final Sentencing
David Arthur Maske, 22, had the charges of assault in the second degree and leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance dismissed without prejudice.
Tyreesha Christia Phelps, 23, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. She received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
June 16 Session
Final Sentencing
Timothy Shay Spellman, 57, pleaded guilty to two counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, assault in the third degree, police or probation officer, criminal mischief in the second degree, terroristic threatening in the third degree, resisting arrest, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of six years in the penitentiary.
Krystal Ann Fowler, 29, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal abuse in the second degree, victim less than 12 years of age and received a sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
June 21 Session
Final Sentencing
Justin D. Roe, 30, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree, under extreme emotional disturbance and received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
Eric Deshon Carroll, 32, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. He was credited with the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence was probated for one year.
Jonathan Garrett Brown, 32, of the 1300 block of Parkview Drive, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of sexual abuse in the second degree, criminal offense against a victim who is a minor and was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 107 days and the balance of the sentence is suspended for two years. He must register as a sex offender for 20 years and have no contact with the victim or victim’s family.
Milandra Marie Tong, 25, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and giving an officer false identifying information. The sentences will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
June 23
Final Sentencing
John P. Dalrymple, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree and was sentenced to 12 months in county jail and given credit for already serving 17 months.
William Lee Shell, 45, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary.
June 27 Session
Final Sentencing
Sabrina Michelle Bateman, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of three years in the penitentiary, but they will run consecutively with the sentence imposed in another case. In the second case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia for a total sentence of four years in the penitentiary.
Donald Ray Lovellette, 42, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the third degree, drug unspecified, and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary.
June 28 Session
Final Sentencing
Deborah E. Bensfield, 35, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a synthetic drug. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to a total of two years in the penitentiary.
Christopher Shane French, 42, pleaded guilty to criminal trespass in the first degree and received a recommended sentence of 12 months in the county jail. A charge of possession of burglary tools was dismissed. All sentences will run concurrently for a total sentence of 12 months in county jail, credited with 255 days already served, and that balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
June 29 Session
Final Sentencing
Maegan Marie Hagan, 37, pleaded guilty with an N.C. v. Alford plea to burglary in the third degree. She was sentenced to a total of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence was probated two years.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
June 21 Session
Final Sentencing
Joseph Anthony Horn, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, and fleeing or evading police in the second degree on foot. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment.
June 22 Session
Final Sentencing
Roger Dale Douglas, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, less than two grams of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property, firearm, fleeing or evading police in the first degree, motor vehicle, two charges of wanton endangerment in the first degree, police officer, wanton endangerment in the first degree, possession of marijuana while in possession of a firearm, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to eight years imprisonment that has been probated for three years and given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
June 28 Session
Final Sentencing
Nathan Lee Gaston, 42, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense and received a sentence of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and was given three years probation for the balance of the sentence.
June 30 Session
Final Sentencing
Christopher Neil Clements, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and received a sentence of eight years imprisonment. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing.
