Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Timothy Dale Bratcher, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of marijuana. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
July 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Paul Warrenfeltz, 53, had the charge of sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under the age of 12, dismissed.
July 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Matthew A. Croft, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of wanton endangerment in the second degree, the amended charge of fleeing or evading police in the second degree, public intoxication from a controlled substance excluding alcohol, and menacing. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was given credit for already serving three days and the balance of his sentences has been suspended for two years.
• Dkoriel M. Hobson, 22, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of promoting contraband in the second degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. This sentence has been suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Joseph Anderson Moseley, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. This sentence will be diverted for one year.
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michael Lee Wilson, 40, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary for those charges. In another case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the second degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He received a sentence of fives years in the penitentiary for these charges. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of six years in the penitentiary.
• Juan Andres, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, first offense, aggravated circumstance, no operator’s license, reckless driving, and failure to produce insurance card. The charges of bribery of a public servant, failure to or improper signal violation, failure to wear seatbelt violation, and improper start from parked position were all dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, second offense, aggravated circumstance, no operator’s license, and failure to produce an insurance card. The charge of possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle prohibited was dismissed without prejudice. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for both cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Nicholas Brandon Ditcharo, 42, pleaded guilty to theft of identity of another without consent and unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opioids, prescription controlled substance not in proper container, and public intoxication. He received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences for these cases will run consecutively for a total sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 3 Session
Final Sentencing
• Troy Wade Canary, 50, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, hydrocodone. He received a sentence of three years imprisonment which has been probated for five years.
July 13 Session
Final Sentencing
• Timothy Ray Roberts, 45, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registry, first offense and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the second degree on a police officer, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, fleeing or evading the police in the first degree in a motor vehicle, burglary in the third degree, resisting arrest, fleeing or evading the police in the second degree on foot, no registration plates, and failure to produce an insurance card, and he received a sentence of five years imprisonment.
July 17 Session
Final Sentencing
• Corilee Lashay Hester, 31, pleaded guilty to promoting contraband in the first degree and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
• Troy Lee Gardner, 44, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than 10 DU of opiates, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of three years imprisonment. In another case, he pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment in the first degree and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and received a sentence of three years imprisonment. Both of these sentences have been probated for three years.
• Matthew Hayes Galloway, 46, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year imprisonment that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Stevie Lee Dougherty, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. Additional charges were dismissed without prejudice. This sentence will be diverted for one year.
• Gregory Alan Huntley, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication were dismissed without prejudice. He received a total sentence of one year imprisonment which has been diverted for one year.
July 19 Session
Diversion
• Claud Lester Thompson, 47, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathon Andrew Fenwick, 34, pleaded guilty to assault in the second degree, strangulation in the first degree, and tampering with physical evidence. He was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
