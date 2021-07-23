Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 16 session
Final sentencing
• Olivia Christine Jewell, 23, of Rockport, Indiana, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment, police officer; two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of synthetic drugs; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to three years in prison.
• Matthew Davis Bailey, 44, of the 8400 block of Kentucky 2830, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree sexual abuse, victim less than 16 years of age. He was credited with 12 months already served and must register as a sex offender for 20 years. The charge of first-degree sexual abuse was dismissed.
• Jeffrey Howard Woods, 57, of the 300 block of East Third Street, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, firearm. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
July 20 session
Final sentencing
• Charles Mayo Henson, 43, of the 3500 block of Baybrook Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); theft by unlawful taking or disposition, from building, valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison and must pay $1,481 in restitution. The indictment of first-degree sodomy against him was dismissed without prejudice.
• Madelyn Grace Webster, 25, of Henderson, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at less than $1,000. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 13 days served, suspended for two years.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
July 7 session
Final sentencing
• Savanna Nicole Lee, 20, of the 2000 block of East Graham Lane, pleaded guilty to falsely reporting an incident. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with one day served, probated for two years. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed.
• Christopher Lee Wood, 58, of the 1700 block of East 20th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth); first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to three years in prison, probated for four years.
July 12 session
Final sentencing
• Jeffrey Lynn Tucker, 48, of the 7100 block of Joseph Court, pleaded guilty to 14 counts of criminal facilitation to commit possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 93 days served, probated for two years.
Diversion
• Nestor Yamcarlo Santiago, 38, of the 3000 block of Asbury Place, pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment; leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid or assistance; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to two years in prison, diverted two years.
July 14 session
Final sentencing
• Charles Allen Veach, 39, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to four years in jail and must pay $325 per month toward arrears of $20,060.
