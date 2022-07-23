Div. I Judge Jay A. Wethington
April 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Cody Dean Patton, 26, had the charge of persistent felony offender in the second degree dismissed without prejudice.
May 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Michael John Robert, 56, had two counts of the charge of sexual abuse in the first degree, victim under 12 years of age, dismissed without prejudice.
July 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• David W. Conder, 46, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the second degree and criminal mischief in the second degree. The charge of criminal attempt to commit murder was dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary.
July 15 Session
Final Sentencing
• Amanda Mattingly, 28, of the 2800 block of Delaware Drive, pleaded guilty to giving a false statement to obtain or increase benefits between $500 and $1,000. The charge of intent to defraud, scheme, or artifice to obtain benefits less than $10,000 was dismissed. She was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail which was suspended for two years.
• Alexiss Nicole Payne, 25, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, possession of an open alcohol container in a motor vehicle, failure to wear a seatbelt, and communications device violation, first offense. She was sentenced to a total of 12 months in the county jail and a $75 fine. She was given credit for one day already served and the balance of her sentence has been probated for two years.
July 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Iva Rebecca Ellis, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and to driving with one headlight. The charge of license to be in possession was dismissed without prejudice. She was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for one year.
• Kobey S. Berry, 22, pleaded guilty to operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, first offense, and was given a sentence of 30 days in county jail. He was given credit for serving four days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended.
July 19 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joshua Dane LaGrone, 34, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking of property, shoplifting and theft by unlawful taking or disposition of property. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to burglary in the third degree, trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, trafficking in synthetic drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, on foot, and possession of burglary tools. He was sentenced to a total of four years in the penitentiary between both cases.
• Amanda Marie Freels, 32, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. She was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the was probated for one year.
• Joseph Andrew McKinney, 37, pleaded guilty to sexual abuse in the first degree, defendant over 21 years of age, victim less than 16 years of age. The charges of sexual abuse in the first degree and sexual abuse in the first degree, victim less than 12 years of age were dismissed. He was sentenced to five years in the penitentiary.
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Terri Lee Thorp, 52, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater or equal to two grams of methamphetamine. In a separate case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, ecstasy, and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was sentenced to a total of six years in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
• Thomas Jude Galloway, 39, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to two years in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for two years.
• Terry Wayne Pointer, 33, pleaded guilty to criminal mischief in the first degree and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence was probated for one year.
• Bradley Eugene Coppage, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of tampering with physical evidence was dismissed. He received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for three years.
Diversion
• Jon Steven Hatfield, 55, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, and was sentenced to three years in the penitentiary. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first-degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed. The sentence has been diverted for two years.
Div. II Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 14 Session
Final Sentencing
• Robert Anthony Brice, 49, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, cocaine, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of a synthetic drug, and possession of marijuana. In another case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking synthetic drugs, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, opiates, trafficking marijuana less than eight ounces, first offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking in a legend drug. The charges of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, greater than two grams of methamphetamine and controlled substance prescription not in original container in the first degree were dismissed. He was sentenced to a total of one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for two years.
• Brad Lee Davis, 45, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of meth. In a separate case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, meth. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment and given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of the sentence has been probated for four years.
• Jeffrey Clinton Hancock, 41, pleaded guilty to the amended charges of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A third charge was dismissed. He was sentenced to one-year imprisonment, given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing, and the balance of his sentence was probated for one year.
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Benjamin Donald Shepherd, 37, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance, first degree, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain insurance and was sentenced to five years imprisonment. He was given credit for the time spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of his sentence has been probated for three years.
