Div. I, Judge Jay Wethington
July 22 session
Final sentencing
• Russell Lynn Iglehart, 35, of the 9900 block of Oak Street, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to four years in prison, probated for four years and must pay $40 per month toward arrears of $28,880.
July 23 session
Final sentencing
• Darrell L. Crowe, 56, of the 3600 block of South Hampton Road, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for two years.
Dismissal
• The indictment of second-degree burglary against Matthew N. Williams, 56, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was dismissed without prejudice.
July 26 session
Dismissal
• The indictment of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (from building), valued at $500 or more but less than $10,000 against Jeffrey Howard Woods, 57, of the 300 block of East Third Street, was dismissed without prejudice.
Div. II, Judge Lisa Jones
July 14 session
Final sentencing
• Joseph Dean Blair, 40, of the 2300 block of West Sixth Street, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than 2 grams of meth). He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for four years.
• Austin W. Mullins, 27, of the 5300 block of Graham Lane, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree criminal mischief. He was sentenced to 12 months in jail, credited with 43 days served, probated for two years.
• Kevin James Wells, 44, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South, pleaded guilty to flagrant nonsupport. He was sentenced to three years in prison, diverted for three years and must pay $602 per month toward arrears of $20,664.
July 15 session
Final sentencing
• Christopher Thomas Issacs, 41, of the 300 block of East 27th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (less than two grams of meth); two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and possession of marijuana. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, probated for four years or until completion of drug court.
July 16 session
Final sentencing
• Daniel L. Stogner, 35, of the 8000 block of Kentucky 2830, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to six years in prison, probated for four years.
• Ricky Lee Daugherty, 47, of the 3000 block of Wandering Lane, pleaded guilty to first-degree trafficking of a controlled substance (2 grams or more of meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; no operator’s license; failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle; and failure of owner to maintain required insurance. He was sentenced to five years in prison.
• Kenny Lee Austin, 33, homeless, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; and failure to comply with sex offender registration. He was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for three years.
July 19 session
Final sentencing
• Mindy E. Stewart, 42, of Madisonville, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); possession of drug paraphernalia; trafficking of a legend drug; and possession of marijuana. She was sentenced to two years in prison, probated for two years.
July 21 session
Final sentencing
• Michael A. Head, 35, of the 1900 block of Hughes Avenue, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more; first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified); tampering with physical evidence; and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to five years in prison, probated for four years.
• James Richard Ard, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of first-degree criminal facilitation to commit robbery; an amended charge of possession of a controlled substance (meth); two counts of theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto), valued at more than $500 but less than $10,000; and two counts of receiving stolen property valued under $10,000. He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, probated for four years and must pay $5,574 in restitution.
July 22 session
Final sentencing
• Bryson Ornell Samuels, 41, of the 2500 block of Kentucky 144 West, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, probated for three years.
July 28 session
Diversion
• Jesse Leon Therber, 47, unknown address, pleaded guilty to first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth); and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was sentenced to one year in prison, diverted for one year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.