Div. I
Judge Jay A. Wethington
July 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Patrick Allen Johnson, 57, of the 1000 block of West Second Street in Owensboro, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of theft by unlawful taking or disposition, all others, valued at less than $1,000 and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 60 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years. In another case, he pleaded guilty to the amended charge of criminal possession of a forged instrument in the third degree and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 60 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Joshua Griffith Sapp, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine. The charge of possession of marijuana was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
July 24 Session
Diversion
• Alex Blake Evans, 24, pleaded guilty to trafficking in marijuana, less than eight ounces, first offense, while in possession of a firearm. The charge of failure to wear seatbelts was dismissed. He was sentenced to one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
• Jason Lee Dobbs, 52, pleaded guilty to three counts of fraudulent insurance acts over $500, penalties, compensatory damages, application section and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary for each count which will run concurrently for a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for five years.
July 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Christopher Gene Mills, 37, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of 10 years in the penitentiary. In another case, he pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registry, first offense, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In a final case, he pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, second or greater offense, greater than or equal to two grams of methamphetamine, escape in the second degree, fleeing or evading police in the second degree, resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, and disorderly conduct in the second degree. He received a total sentence of 10 years in the penitentiary for these charges, and he will serve a total of 11 years in the penitentiary for all three cases.
• Cody M. Allen, 25, pleaded guilty to fleeing or evading the police in the first degree, on foot, and public intoxication of a controlled substance excluding alcohol. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
July 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joshua David Peeler, 45, of the 5000 block of State Route 142 in Philpot, pleaded guilty with an N.C. v. Alford plea to the amended charge of sexual abuse in the second degree, criminal offense against a victim who is a minor and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with serving 97 days served and was ordered to serve an additional 30 days in the county jail. The balance of his sentence will then be suspended for two years.
• Aaron Wayne Raymer, 43, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, second offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary that has been probated for two years.
Diversion
• Terry Dale Glover, 55, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total sentence of one year in the penitentiary which has been diverted for one year.
July 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Carl P. Gifford, 33, of the 9000 block of Caneyville Road in Morgantown, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence and criminal mischief in the third degree. He received a total sentence of 12 months in the county jail. He was credited with already serving 108 days and the balance of his sentence has been suspended for two years.
• William F. Weaver, 32, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the sex offender registration, first offense and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
Div. II
Judge Lisa Payne Jones
July 18 Session
Final Sentencing
• Robin Ann Anderson, 48, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. In another case, she pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
• Matthew Dell Martin, 42, pleaded guilty to trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine, receiving stolen property valued at more than $1,000 but less than $10,000, fleeing or evading the police in the second degree in a motor vehicle, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana and received a sentence of two years in the penitentiary.
July 20 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jonathon Andrew Fenwick, 34, pleaded guilty to strangulation in the first degree, assault in the fourth degree, leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid or assistance, resisting arrest, and driving while under the influence, first offense. He received a total sentence of five years in the penitentiary.
July 24 Session
Final Sentencing
• Zachery Thomas Everly, 37, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year imprisonment.
• Ashaly Paige Hulsey, 35, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and received a sentence of five years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Trenton Eugene Jackson, 63, pleaded guilty to bail jumping in the first degree and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In an additional case, he pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary. The sentences for these cases have been probated for two years.
July 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Jill Marie Kirkman, 54, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, possession of an open alcohol container in the motor vehicle, and public intoxication. Additional charges were dismissed. She received a total sentence of one year imprisonment. In an additional case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. The sentences in both cases have been probated for two years.
July 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Barron Andrew May, 32, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine. He received a sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been probated for two years.
• Austin Mikaele Fuqua, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal abuse in the first degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana. He received a total sentence of 12 years in the penitentiary which has been probated for three years.
• Kassi Nichole Galfinos, 33, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia and received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, giving a police officer false identifying information, and public intoxication. Additional charges were dismissed. She received a sentence of one year imprisonment. In another case, she pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia while a third charge was dismissed. She was sentenced to one year imprisonment. In a final case, she pleaded guilty to the amended charge of burglary in the third degree, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property valued at under $500 and received a sentence of two years imprisonment. She was given two years of probation for all of the cases.
Diversion
• Gerard Royce Alsup, 46, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, less than two grams of methamphetamine and theft by unlawful taking or disposition, shoplifting. The charge of possession of drug paraphernalia was dismissed without prejudice. He received a total sentence of three years in the penitentiary which has been diverted for two years.
