Div. 1 Judge Jay A.Wethington
July 12 Session
Final Sentencing
• Zachary Matthew Sumner, 33, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking or disposition, contents from a vehicle, valued at less than $10,000, but more than $1,000, and received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary, which will run concurrently with the sentence in another case for a total of two years in the penitentiary.
July 22 Session
Final Sentencing
• Joseph Lee Carter, 41, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia. The sentences for these charges will run concurrently for a total of one year in the penitentiary, with has been probated for two years.
July 25 Session
Final Sentencing
• Blake M. Cecil, 19, of the 2500 block of Palomino Place, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree, minor injury, and was sentenced to 12 months in county jail. He was given credit for the time he spent in custody prior to sentencing and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
• Stacy R. Gordon, 47, pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence. She received a sentence of one year in the penitentiary.
• Dakota F. Burroughs, 24, of the 500 block of Crittenden Street, pleaded guilty to assault in the fourth degree, minor injury and received a sentence of 12 months in the county jail. The charge of strangulation in the first degree was dismissed. She was credited with two days served and the balance of the sentence is suspended for two years.
Diversion
• Anthony D. Culbertson, 28, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of strangulation in the second degree and assault in the fourth degree, domestic violence. The sentences for each charge will run concurrently for a total of five years in the penitentiary. The sentence shall be diverted for a period of five years.
July 26 Session
Final Sentencing
• Malllari Paige Buchanan, 30, of Calhoun, pleaded guilty to the amended charge of assault in the fourth degree and received a sentence of 12 months in county jail. She was given credit for 168 days already served and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years. In a separate case, she had the charges of possession of stolen mail matter, public intoxication of a controlled substance, excluding alcohol, and criminal trespassing in the third degree dismissed without prejudice.
July 27 Session
Final Sentencing
• Rebecca Lynn Jarvis, 51, of Lewisport, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. The charge of possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, methamphetamine was dismissed. She was sentenced to 12 months in the county jail, given credit for one day already served, and the balance of the sentence has been suspended for two years.
Div. 2 Judge Lisa P. Jones
July 21 Session
Final Sentencing
• Devon Lee Buckman, 29, pleaded guilty to theft by unlawful taking, greater than $1,000, but less than $10,000, theft by unlawful taking or disposition of a firearm, theft by unlawful taking contents of a motor vehicle of less than $1,000, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft of a motor vehicle registration plate or renewal decal, theft by unlawful taking of an automobile, greater than $500, but less than $10,000, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked driver’s license, theft of identity, fleeing or evading police in the first degree in a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, operating on a suspended license, and failure to maintain insurance across a total of six cases. He was ordered to pay restitution and given a total sentence of two years imprisonment.
• Mark Eugene Adams, 51, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance in the first degree, first offense, meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain insurance, failure to wear a seatbelt, and possession of an open alcohol container. He received a sentence of one-year imprisonment which has been probated for two years.
